Television review The most interesting side feature of the Hungarian Cultural War report is the view of a blacklisted Finnish student about the situation

Marko Lönnqvist’s report tells how teaching and media in Hungary are squeezed into a right-wing conservative mold. The interview includes Finnish Aiski Ryökäs.

Large part Hungarian Cultural War The contents of the report are summarized in a coffin nested by protesters, which reads: “Rest in peace – free teaching 1989-2018.”

1989 was the year in which Hungary was liberated from communist rule. Two years later, an international Central European University was established in Budapest.

In 2018, the university was driven from the country by the Prime Minister Viktor Orbánin led administration.

Popular Orbán has led Hungary since 2010, and since then more and more freedoms have been uttered in remembrance.

The Prime Minister’s right-wing conservative Fidesz party seeks to take control of society as a whole: the economy, the judiciary, the media and education.

Marko Lönnqvistin The report provided by the Commission focuses in particular on the latter two, but even for them the overall picture could have been much clearer.

Lönnqvist sets in motion a more recent educational conflict than the CEU.

In October 2020, a Fidesz man, former colonel, will be appointed Chancellor of the SZFE School of Theater and Film Gábor Szarka. When the students revolt, they end up in a dead end, where the traditional college, founded in 1865, is being driven down and replaced by a new, conservative university of the arts.

The Finnish part of the reportage is Finnish Aiski Ryökään meeting. Ryökäs studied at CEU and participated in organizational work in Hungary. He ended up being listed by the magazine Figyelő. ”George Sorosin secret soldiers ’.

American Hungarian billionaire Soros was one of the key founders of the CEU. Ryökäs tells how the Liberal Soros, under Orbán’s leadership, has become Hungary’s number one enemy.

The media field in the report is mapped in consultation with the representative of Pesti TV, which supports Orban, and the editor-in-chief of the free Telex online magazine.

In general illuminating is the meeting of Orbán’s basic supporter. He praises the € 55,000 grant for families with three children. Orbán’s popularity is also underpinned by the fact that many benefit from the use of EU funds for corrupt construction projects, of which Lönnqvist is acquainted.

The EU’s decision in December to tie subsidies to the rule of law would have deserved its own questions. The principle is sidelined at the end to be met Gregory Christmas, who was elected mayor of Budapest in 2019 as a joint candidate of the opposition.

The core issue would have been this news: Hungary will have an office at the top university in Fudan, China in 2024. Radio Free Europe has resumed operations in Hungary.

That is the echoes of the time before 1989.

