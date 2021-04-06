Television review The most interesting material in the A Perfect 14 documentary is the insider stories of plus models about the fashion business

Working as a plus model, Laura Wells is a size 42-44 and pads herself for filming.

In The 2004 cosmetics brand Dove’s ad slapped many’s jaws. The ad posed for women of all ages and sizes in lingerie. It was quite unprecedented.

The movement emphasizing body positivity has grown in a couple of decades and gave birth to the concept of a “plus model” on that side, i.e. models that present fashion from size 36-38 upwards.

Canadian documentary A Perfect 14 (2018) tells of three plus models floating against fashion industry norms.

It has been a few years since the program was made, but the themes it has raised are still relevant. Although very few women are zero-size (under 32), the zero-size model is still standard in descriptions and on the catwalk.

A Perfect 14 The central characters in the documentary are Plus Models, a Canadian Elly Mayday, Australian Laura Wells and born in the Netherlands Kerosene Deluxe. They share their experiences in the fashion business and open their personal lives surprisingly honestly.

The documentary movement does not bite into the body positivity movement, but the focus is on the life stories of the three women. They provide a broader reflection on model business, and the body image of women, around which perceived dissatisfaction feeds consumerism.

Elly Mayday, who is just beginning her modeling career at the time of the filming of the documentary, encounters a personal tragedy during the filming, and becomes, a little by accident, the centerpiece of the program.

In addition, the program interviews several fashion journalists, models and fashion designers. There’s a little too much material, and bringing the parents of the models into the documentary already feels a little weird.

On the operating table, the program could have been effortlessly removed for half an hour.

Foremost there is controversy over the concept of the plus model. According to Laura Wells, Australia’s most successful plus model and environmental researcher, the term denigrates women because most commonly, 40-44 size plus models do not represent a much larger plus community.

The most interesting material in the documentary, which extends in many directions, is the insider stories of the models about business. It turns out that the plus model is not always big enough. Wells says plus models stuff their bellies and hips, for example, into catalogs of chains selling large sizes to make them look a couple larger in size.

“The clothes didn’t sell when they were photographed on top of the right size model,” Wells says.

A Perfect 14, TV2 at 9pm and Yle Areena.