Television Review | The most frightening documentary film of recent times was born about charming American believers

Filmed in the United States, Israel and Palestine, the Doomsday Preachers documentary is well received at different levels of society.

of the United States the charismatic evangelical movement has grown into a global force. It has remained in the shadow of the extreme right, although it is an essential influence within it.

In the documentary Doomsday preachers it is pointed out that no Republican is elected to any office without the votes of the evangelicals.

About Trump too would not have become president without them. After his defeat, most of the protestors were of that sack, and in the occupied Capitol they prayed diligently.

In the year The documentary, completed in 2023, was directed by a Norwegian Tonje Hesse Scheiwhich specializes in international subjects and productions. In Doomsday Preachers there are producers from the Nordic countries and Germany. The Making Movies company from Finland is participating.

The journalistic-style film has been filmed in the United States, Israel and Palestine. It covers its subject meritoriously at different levels of society.

The documentary follows, among other things, a pastor Gary Burdia, who recruits men as knights for his motorcycle club. He believes that warlike Jesus arrives to lead the prätkä gang in the final battle.

Motorist crusaders armed with ridiculously large swords look like clowns compared to dozens of members of Congress who use political power to advance evangelical causes.

Prätkä pastor Gary Burd knights his followers into his divine army.

Military chaplains too more and more are evangelical. They are proselytizing young soldiers and trying to turn the US military into a Christian army.

Business leaders have a lot of power. John Hageen the church has over seven million members. Another super preacher, TV prophet Robert Jeffress, has been Trump’s spiritual advisor. The mighty of the land visit their churches.

So it’s not a matter of fools mixing with each other. The documentary compares the importance of theocratic ideas in US foreign policy even to the Iranian regime.

Evangelicals interpret Bible so that The Book of Revelation the final battle must take place on the territory of the State of Israel. That’s why they pressure the US to support Israel.

Armageddon, on the other hand, is needed so that Jesus will return and, above all, the true believers will be taken to heaven under it. Evangelicals are in a hurry for the resurrection. That’s why they want to incite conflict in the Middle East. The bigger the war, the better.

Currently, the war in Gaza threatens to expand any day, so the evangelicals may well succeed in their goals.

In the documentary, one proof of that is that Trump, as president, recognized the disputed and divided Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He also established the first US military base in Israel.

So no it’s worth wondering why the US doesn’t use its influence to curb Israel’s atrocities. Even the possibility of nuclear war is creeping ever closer in the Middle East.

Doomsday preachers was filmed before the latest war in Gaza broke out, but the war feels like a direct sequel to the scariest documentary in recent years.

Doomsday preachers, Yle Areena and TV1 Fri 9.8. at 21:05.