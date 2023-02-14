Television Review | The light-hearted and prickly Funny Woman series shows how London in the 60s was not only swinging but also tough

The comedy series is based on the novel Funny Girl by Nick Hornby.

British author Nick Hornby probably familiar to many, even if his books have not been read. Many of his novels have ended up as movies and TV series. Their British, often humorous and popular culture-influenced world is recognizable even to non-British audiences.

Probably the most famous of Hornby’s works Faithful sound reproduction and Son: the former was filmed in a movie in 2000 and a TV series in 2020, the latter was made in 2002 and 2014. In addition to these, films have been made from works Devils pit (Fever Pitch, 1997 and 2005), Juliet, undressed (Juliet, Naked, 2018) and It’s a long way down (A Long Way Down, 2014).

The most recent addition is a comedy series set in the 1960s Funny Woman. It’s based on Funny Girl – novel from 2014.

Series main character Barbara Parker (Gemma Arterton) is a Blackpool beauty queen who, in addition to beauty, is blessed with a loving father and a striking sense of humor. The ability to laugh and laugh is necessary, because the society around us is populated by chauvinistic pigs. Rudeness and prejudices come from both men and women.

Lucille Ballia admiring Barbara decides to shake off the dust of her hometown. Life is elsewhere, in swinging London. Left behind are father, aunt and groom, Blackpool’s handsomest butcher.

Barbara ends up working in a department store, surrounded by women, but the same attitude continues there as well. There is a clear hierarchy between colleagues and superiors, and the clientele consists of either nosy women or husbands striving for skin.

Barbara’s the opportunity to step into the entertainment world’s doorway arises when an experienced manager (Rupert Everett) slips his business card during an evening that ends sadly. That’s where Barbara’s attraction to the spotlight begins.

There are enough obstacles on the way, such as harassment and belittling. It’s funny that in her auditions, Barbara is assigned the same role as in real life.

In London, Barbara Parker (Gemma Arterton)’s potential as a comedian is seen by manager Brian Debenham (Rupert Everett), a man who vacillates between repulsive and sympathetic.

But there where Funny Woman is a description of the turbulent decades, it can also be interpreted as a comment on the time after #metoo. For Barbara, the experiences are discouragingly familiar, everyday. Therefore, the series is also a story about determination and strength.

Also known as an actress By Morwenna Banks the script can’t be called flashy, let alone innovative, but it has a comfortable middle finger. By the way, Banks will also be seen in a supporting role, as the manager’s flirtatious secretary wife.

Sixty characters of atmosphere have been crammed into a humorous series. In addition to costumes and masking, music plays an important part, as it often does in Hornby interpretations. The music choices frame the story cheerfully, even though life is struggling.

The main role acting Arterton is a good choice. He is at home in the series’ light but prickly tone. I also remember Everett’s portrayal of a manager who vacillates between repulsive and sympathetic, a man who wants his toast buttered on both sides.

It is he who notices Barbara’s potential, but at the same time he sees Barbara like everyone else: a long-legged, spectacular blonde whose opportunities are defined by men.

Funny Woman, Sky Showtime.