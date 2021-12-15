Television review The life of American code-breaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman was to remain a secret, even though it’s like a movie

In 1942, cryptanalyst Smith Friedman succeeded in uncovering the extensive Nazi espionage network that had influenced South America and could even influence the course of the war.

American Elizebeth Smith Friedman (1892–1980) was a prominent specialist in cryptography, but he did not receive public recognition for his work during his lifetime. Concise history documentary Unknown code breaker (2021) finally tells of him and his significant work.

It seems that there was only one obstacle to Friedman’s advancement in his career in the world of men: gender. Namely, Smith Friedman’s colleague and wife became very famous in the United States during his lifetime William F. Friedman (1891–1969).

About expert interviews, a documentary of archival images and archival films is based on the first book published by Smith Friedman (2017), which became possible only after the opening of his archives.

Book and Chana Gazitin at the heart of the documentary is an imaginative heroic story framed by World Wars that is downright awaiting filming.

The film would culminate in the last major operation of Smith Friedman and his group, which in 1942 succeeded in uncovering an extensive Nazi espionage network in South America and could have influenced the course of the war.

And not no screenwriter would fail to glow Smith Friedman’s background.

He was a self-contained pit of a Quaker family of ten who, despite his father’s opposition, ended up studying literature and looking for secret messages in his first job. William Shakespearen works.

