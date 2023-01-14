Television Review | The Last of Us series is good if you have never played The Last of Us video game

Video game adaptations have a deservedly poor reputation, but will The Last of Us series, starting Monday, January 16th on HBO Max, finally break that curse?

The Last of Us series based on the popular video game, in which an elderly man Joel and a teenage girl Ellie travel through a post-destruction, danger-filled America.

If you haven’t played the game in question, and you are interested in high-quality post-apocalyptic sci-fi and horror drama, I recommend to take a look at the series and stop reading the review here.

But if you’ve played, it’s a little trickier. I love myself The Last of Us –game, and watching the series made the emotions toss from side to side.

The expectations regarding it were already low in advance, due to hard factors – the main scriptwriters are the creator of the game’s story Neil Druckmann mixed Chernobyl Craig Mazin – and published despite HBO’s furious pre-puff.

Movie versions of video games have been abject failures decade after decade. Last year, for example, came to the big screen depressingly bad Unchartedwhich The Last of Us I meet the basis of Sony’s game series.

The first one based on the episode, I was ready to stamp too The Last of Us -series again as a new bad game adaptation. The pilot episode follows the beginning of the game almost slavishly, only told in a more clumsy way.

The second episode was sharp. It still didn’t bring anything new to the story, but the technically carefully created world, the actors and the narration started to attract.

The third episode was a super surprise. It broke away from the game’s main plot and introduced a new, independent mini-story told as a flashback; lively, funny and all around wonderful.

Had it happened now? Was it finally possible to make an excellent video game adaptation that works on its own, which offers a new experience even to those who have played through the original work?

Well, not really. But it was fun while it lasted.

Ellie played by Bella Ramsey on the left, Ellie from The Last of Us Part 1 on the right.

In 2013 published The Last of Us was a huge hit when it came out, a critical success and a case. Since then, it has entered the canon of video game classics.

The game, developed by the American Naughty Dog, is an action-adventure genre where you sneak, fight, explore environments and solve light puzzles. Above all The Last of Us is one of the hallmarks of how well a video game can work as a storytelling tool.

At the beginning of the game, we see through the eyes of a single father Joel and his daughter Sarah, how a devastating epidemic suddenly starts to spread in Austin, Texas. Some people turn into zombie-like, raging beasts, army troops shoot the infected, the neighborhood is filled with fleeing people. Joel, Sarah and Joel’s brother Tommy also go on the run, and in the chaos Sarah is shot dead by a soldier.

20 years later, remnants of the human population live in quarantine areas ruled by dictatorial military power, and in various fragmented communities. Outside the settlements, there are only ruins overgrown by plants, wrecked cars and hordes of people turned into deformed cannibal monsters. The epidemic has been caused by the cordyceps parasite, for which there is no cure.

Or is it? Joel, who earns his living as a smuggler in the new world, is given a special mission: to take an orphaned teenage girl, Ellie, to the base of the Fireflies rebel group, for a fair reward. The reason is soon revealed: Ellie is immune to the cordyceps infection, perhaps the key to ending the entire epidemic.

The player controls Joel, at the end also Ellie. Bitter, cynical Joel and hard-pressed, headstrong Ellie slowly learn to trust each other. The traditional post-apocalyptic plot is exceptionally well written, touching and daring.

It deals with moral issues particularly skillfully, and even more skillfully utilizes the video game format. The Last of Us the world is not black and white, the human enemies to be killed are always human. The player has to do things that he might not want to do – especially in the brilliantly uncomfortable finale. (And even more in the game’s 2020 sequel.)

The world of The Last of Us series is carefully and skillfully created.

From The Last of Us series can’t say it doesn’t pay homage to its original work. The creators have treated the game like a crown jewel. Technically, the series is a top job and the budget has been obviously massive. The environments of the game have been reproduced with wonderful detail.

In addition to studio photos and digital backgrounds, the series uses a lot of hand-built sets and traditional masking effects, which makes its world palpable and lived-in.

The actors are also skilled. In the main roles Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are so good that after a little getting used to, they are accepted as Joel and Ellie as equals by the voice actors of the games by Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson alongside. A memorable supporting role is played by, for example Storm Reid as Riley familiar from the game add-on.

The story follows The Last of Us -game faithfully. And that’s the basic problem of the whole series for me. As well as it starts rolling after the first episode, and as skillfully as it has been implemented overall.

Joel played by Pedro Pascal on the left, Joel from The Last of Us Part 1 on the right.

If the story has already been told in the original game in a cinematic, exciting and thought-provoking and emotional way, why would I be interested in watching the exact same story as a dramatized version? Still pretty much the same angles and turns? That’s not enough for me.

It’s a pity, because the series really gives hints about something else. The exciting triple episode mentioned earlier (in which always great Nick Offerman plays a paranoid survivalist) in addition, the series has a couple of other side paths that differ from the game, but they remain detached dead ends. It’s as if Druckmann and Mazin’s daring had just run out of steam.

If nothing else, yes The Last of Us at least shows the right direction for future game adaptations. Even that has been said a lot considering their general level.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO Max on January 16. The updated version of the game, The Last of Us Part 1, was released for Playstation 5 last fall.