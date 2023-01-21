Television Review | The Italian police series Fosca just wins the slushie viewing

Fosca’s crimes are like extended German police series, but in better scenery.

Typical the crime police officer in the television series is dedicated to his work and has no family, and is also preferably marked by his past and has some special ability. Such is also the Italian deputy police chief Fosca Innocenti (Vanessa Incontrada), who investigates violent crimes with his team in Arezzo, a city of one hundred thousand inhabitants, about an hour away from Florence.

It’s just a pity that the special ability of Innocent, who lives on the farm he inherited – an exceptionally accurate sense of smell – has not been captured in the eight-part in Fosca (2022) more than that. The composition of the group seems like a similar addition glued on top: there are three women and a man who, apart from their boss, are characters with one characteristic. As is Arrezzo’s prosecutor and forty-year-old Innocent’s old-time housekeeper, who pushes Fosca to have her own family.

But good that now especially the male characters of the series get to taste harsh stereotyping. The only man in the group, Pino, is a tall man who avoids real action and is the complete opposite of the assistant police chief’s best friend, Cosimo, a twinkly-eyed ladies’ man who runs a wine bar in the side alley of Arezzo’s central square. Would it still have been more original if Fosca and Cosimo didn’t set up a – probably – unfulfilled romance at the very beginning?

Foscan the crimes are like extended German police series, but in better scenery. The sun is shining, the sunflower field goes on endlessly, and every now and then we taste wines at Cosimo’s bar or eat homemade cakes and pies at work.

Fosca, the first three episodes of the series at Teema from 12:00 and Yle Areena.