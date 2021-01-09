Television review The hugely popular Bridgerton series is not Jane Austen’s spiced sex but a cleverly written conventional pastiche

Serving high-end romance, Bridgerton is entertainment for the eyesight but slim in content.

Costume drama is actually a pretty special genre. It usually refers to films and TV series dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries, in which there has been a lot of investment, especially in women’s costumes. The Crown The series also uses the definition of costume drama and includes a derogatory hint of entertainment.

Christmas hit series Bridgerton instead, there is unequivocally and shamelessly a costume drama, as handsome castles, gardens, halls, and those costumes form the core around which top-class romance has been boiled in the spirit of the first half of the 19th century.

The series is based on a contemporary American author Julia Quinnin to the book series, and the series is also an American output, although the filming locations and the Actors are British. It is Jane Austen pastiche without the sharp human descriptions and satire of Austen and other contemporary writers.

Series tells of the efforts of two families, the Bridgertons and the upland Featherington, to marry daughters. In Quinn’s book series, the protagonists change, as is likely to happen in the coming seasons of the TV series. First, follow the flawless Daphne (almost child – looking Phoebe Dynevor) success in the market, and it is clear from the outset that he will end up in the hands of his duke. The second ‘tension moment’ is the multiplier (Julie Andrews), the identity of the gossip journalist Lady Whistledown.

That’s where the plot is. It’s amazingly thin compared to how addictive the set has been. The series is also miraculously conventional to be the entertainment of the 2020s.

Bridgerton repeats one of the ancient basics of romantic entertainment. According to it, a young virgin woman manages to get the man of her fantasies to guide her into the secrets of her sexuality.

The sex scenes in the series are the usual present, with little oral sex and self-touch placed in the holiday. In the boldest scene, Daphne rises on Simon, but that too happens for “other reasons” and is then “upset”.

The series features a refreshing number of dark-skinned characters, including Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and the handsome duke himself (Regé-Jean Page), which is, however, the most typical racist male figure: physical, sexual, even a little violent.

Bridgerton there is entertainment for the sense of sight because surely those costumes are wonderful. However, the cake base has been purchased ready-made from the Market.

Bridgerton, Netflix.