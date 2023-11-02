Television Review | The hit series Frasier was continued – after the first episode the critic was horrified, after the third he warmed up

From 1993 to 2003, Frasier was one of television’s great comedy series. It seems inevitable that the sequel series of the same name is not a very good idea.

To be continued For Frasier? Really?

Information about the new Frasier– series was apt to arouse more suspicion than enthusiasm. Especially after it became clear that the original cast includes mostly only the one playing the psychiatrist Frasier Crane Kelsey Grammer self.

Played Frasier and Niles’ father, Martin, a retired police officer John Mahoneydied at age 77 in 2018, and Niles did not perform David Hyde Pierce wanted to join the second round.

Missed the series as well Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moone, the object of Niles’ passion. It was the absence of Niles and Daphne that felt catastrophic, so important was their meandering mutual relationship in the series.

In advance information it was said that from the old one Frasier-guard would still see Roz Doyle ie Peri Gilpin and Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith Sternin ie Bebe Neuwirth.

Oh, how we loved them! In a group photo, the main actors of the original Frasier, Peri Gilpin (left), John Mahoney, Kelsey Grammer, Moose-koira, David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves.

New calling series Frasier’s the continuation is actually wrong. New Frasier is rather a spin-off in the same way as Frasier once was Cheers (1982–1993) spin-off.

Original Frasier was made for eleven seasons between 1993 and 2003. It won 37 Emmys and was nominated over a hundred times – but most of all, it was watched and loved.

Frasier is one of the monoliths of TV Seinfeld’s or Friends in the manner of. The always safe and secure series, with which you can leave the stress and the evil of the world for a while and wrap yourself in the messes of Snob’s psychiatrist from Seattle and his inner circle like a safe blanket.

Well, how new Frasier so how do you feel after watching three episodes?

After watching only the first episode, I would have written that it was unbearably bad.

At the beginning of the series, Frasier has returned to Boston after breaking up with Charlotte, with whom he has lived for twenty years in Chicago. The reason to return is the desire to get closer to his son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott) with.

Against his father’s wishes, Freddy has become a firefighter, not a Harvard-educated psychiatrist. Instead, David, Niles and Daphne’s son (as an actor) is heading to Harvard Anders Keith), who arrives in town with Frasier.

While Freddy has been looked for as a counterpart to the Martin of the original series, who was a retired police officer, David is a manifested Niles, thus impractical and unmanly on the traditional scale.

Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) returned to Boston to bond with his firefighter son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott).

On the same flight as Frasier and David, Harvard psychology professor Alan Cornwall, Frasier’s old acquaintance, arrives. He is played by a British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst. In addition, the cast of characters includes the head of the department of psychology, Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) and Freddy’s friend Eve (Jess Salgueiro). Diversity has been increased in the same way as, for example Sex and the City to the sequel series And Just Like That.

However, in the first episode, every scene that begins just seems to scream worse the lack caused by the absence of familiar characters. Martin Crane has recently died in the story, so he is also talked about a lot.

“ After the third episode, I wasn’t completely judgmental anymore.

Butnow comes but.

After the third episode, I wasn’t completely judgmental anymore Frasier but I noticed that I even laughed out loud a few times.

In any case, you can’t talk about it on the same day as the real thing From Frasier, but somehow I still enjoy the series a little. The main reason for this is Kelsey Grammer, whose Frasier has retained its pudgy charm. The 68-year-old Grammer still plays his character perfectly, so that the facial expressions, gestures and lines roll comically.

The fact that it was Grammer who still wanted to return to the role of his life as Frasier Crane, comes across strongly on screen.

Although the attempt to imitate the role distribution of the original series is so obvious, and the jokes, at least in the early episodes, are not dizzying with their wit, there is at least promise in the series.

Toks Olagundoye (left) plays Olivia, head of Harvard’s psychology department. Nicholas Lyndhurst is the British Alan Cornwall, Frasier’s old acquaintance from Oxford days. See also Athletics | The diamond league gave Reetta Hurskee a hard time: "It was a big assumption that we would be in the games"

Is also so that when in the new In Frasier has the external framework of the old series – in the opening image, the silhouette of Seattle is replaced by Boston, black and white intertitles and the same ending theme song – that familiar frame somehow insidiously sneaks to keep at least a little of the material grafted into it.

I calculate the year 2023 Frasier’s thanks also to the fact that watching the original from the very first episode seems like a worthwhile idea. All eleven seasons Frasier are available to watch in addition to Skyshowtime, at least on Viaplay.

At last I also found out for myself the words to the song that Kelsey Grammer sings at the end of each episode tossed salads and scrambled eggs really mean.

Composed by the song Bruce Miller has said that he was instructed to create something jazzy, but to avoid direct connections with psychiatry, radio or Frasier’s name in the lyrics. A friend of Miller’s suggested a mixed salad and scrambled eggs, aka scrambled foods, as a reference to the lost people on the radio.

The song also turns out to be quite an earworm, I can tell you. But unlike before, the fringe does not continue good night Seattle, we love you or Frasier has left the building but:

Life’s calling again.

Let’s settle then, Frasier.

Frasier, Skyshowtime 3.11. from New episodes on Fridays.

Read more: Frasier doesn’t get old, even though many 1990s comedies feel stale – the Finnish screenwriter assesses why