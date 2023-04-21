Television Review | The hilarious and cute documentary contains harsh information: hedgehogs are really endangered in Britain

In the documentary, we meet rock musician Brian May, who runs a nature center dedicated to saving hedgehogs.

In two parts in a British documentary The secret world of hedgehogs we meet volunteers dedicated to the cause of hedgehogs.

Among other things, the guitarist of the band Queen is revealed to be a fan of spiked balls Brian Maywho, however, has not yet exchanged his recognizable cloud of curls for hedgehog hair.

Instead, May runs a center where injured hedgehogs are helped and their return to the wild is supported. Two hundred hedgehogs are being rehabilitated at the center located on the farm of the rock musician in Windlesham. Their fate is met by all kinds of human creations, from cars to lawnmowers and from rainwater drains to soccer nets.

Although the documentary is on the surface hilarious and plays on cute points, it also has a serious side. Over the past 60 years, the number of hedgehogs in Britain has decreased by 97 percent. According to the worst estimates, hedgehogs may completely disappear from Britain in a couple of years.

It’s a harsh fate for a species that is estimated to have had its original forms more than 70 million years ago.

The secret world of hedgehogs, TV2 at 20:20 and Yle Areena.