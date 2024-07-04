Television Review | The harsh black humor of the new series makes you laugh a lot

Television rating|The Perky Girls series continues the tradition of snarky women on British TV.

British series Lively girls (Such Brave Girls2023) tells about a rough family with unrestrained black humor.

Father went to buy tea ten years ago and got in his way. The women in the family have their own grievances.

The main character Josie (Kat Sadler) has mental health problems and Deb’s mother (Louise Brealey) racked up more bills than money. Billie Sister (Lizzie Davidson) rushes around recklessly.

All three are stupid, ugly and even mean. Billie and Deb let equally stupid men take advantage of them because they want sex and security. Josie fights back because she hates sex – at least with men.

Perky girls harsh black humor makes you laugh a lot. A family of three women lives in an idiotic mirror world. Their stupid thoughts are diamonds in the rough.

Deb advises her daughter: Stop thinking, it’s not good for you! Billie, who has a big crush on her idiot boyfriend, says: My body, the boy’s decision.

The squealing twists are precisely written, but they might not work if Sadler, Davidson and Brealey didn’t keep up the frenetic pace with manic acting.

On the ride, you hardly have time to think if you can laugh at all this. The target of ridicule is a poor and sick single-parent family with its hardships.

Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson are also sisters in real life. Sadler, who wrote the script for the series, has said that the series is partly based on their own experiences.

Series screenwriter Kat Sadler revealed In an interview with the Guardian newspaper the series is partly based on my own experiences. Sadler had tried twice to commit suicide and had been forced into psychiatric treatment. His sister Lizzie Davidson, on the other hand, was up to her ears in debt. And when they couldn’t help but laugh at their problems, comedian and screenwriter Sadler realized that those kinds of things could make others laugh, too.

The resulting series eventually won the Bafta for Best Comedy Series. In May, it was announced that a second six-part season had been signed.

Lively girls joins the fragmented tradition of British TV comedy, in which women have been freed to hog the air like men.

They have represented it in the past, among other things by Jennifer Saunders and by Dawn French Really wonderful (1992–2012) and by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag (2016–2019).

Lively girls has translated into Finnish Sari Luhtanenamong other things The Simpsons a familiar veteran.

Lively girls, Yle Areena. (K12)