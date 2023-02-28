Television Review | The great Japanese series The Makanai is television’s equivalent of comfort food

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House depicts friends who have a common goal of becoming geiko, or geisha. A great Japanese series dusts off traditions. Food takes center stage in the series.

Netflix series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House describes friends who have a common goal: they want to become geeks or geishas. The teenage friends travel to Kyoto, the center of the geisha world, and settle in the house of apprentices, or maikos.

Even if one is ignorant of the vocabulary and hierarchy of the Japanese tradition, it does not hinder the viewing experience. The series opens up the everyday life of the house smoothly. The house is run by “mother”, and the young women address each other as “sisters”. The Maikos live in a home-like boarding school, where they learn, among other things, traditional dance and flower arrangement.

Sumire (Natsuki Deguchi) excels in studies, unlike Kiyo (Nana Mori). It quickly becomes clear that Kiyo is happier as the cook of the house in any case.

When for example, set in the first half of the 20th century Memoirs of a Geisha -drama (2015) depicts a tradition in which poor families sell their children for maiko training and in which the virginity of geishas is auctioned off, set in modern times The Makanai portrays a warm community and traditions that seamlessly overlap with the modern world.

The house was raised by Momoko (Oh Hashimoto) treats Geisha’s work as work and watches zombie movies in her spare time. You can also see sweatshirts in Maikait’s house, and teenagers hang out at McDonalds.

The worst pains of youth are faded into the background, especially for the ruthless Kiyo. The character brings to mind at times Amelie-hit movie (2001) of the always amazed looking child woman. “Others seem to have a lot of worries. I’m a little jealous of that,” he writes home.

Even one-sided love appears in the series as beautiful instead of crushing.

Aiko Koyama the manga-based series is scripted by a renowned Hirokazu Kore-eda, who has also directed some of the episodes. Kore-eda is best known for his film that won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival Shoplifters (2018).

Although also Shoplifters told about the chosen family, The Makanai reminds me of Kore-eda’s earlier film Sisters (2015). That too takes place in the home sphere, albeit between biological sisters.

The Makanain The “sisters” cherish their family equally, but also their traditions, of which food is the most important. Memories and secrets are shared over Kiyo’s tomato curry, jammed plums, rice balls and bread pudding.

A young one the chef’s dishes are described as “ordinary home cooking”, although for most viewers they certainly represent something completely different. However, in all their exoticness, the dishes are recognizable as comfort food.

The same applies to the whole: The Makanai is television’s equivalent of comfort food in the midst of murders, apocalypses and endless nonsense. It also has both “ordinariness” and exoticism: nothing major happens in terms of the plot, but the atmosphere of caring alone feels delightful in its freshness.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House. Netflix. (K13)