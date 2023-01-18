Television Review | The German mini-series entertainingly tackles the media scandal of the 80s, where Hitler’s fake diaries were published as genuine

The six-part miniseries Faking Hitler deals with the big media scandal of 1983, in which a West German forger managed to confide to the star reporter of Stern magazine that he had obtained Adolf Hitler’s diaries.

Hitler’s fake diaries, the sensational news of 1983, was one of the biggest media scandals of its time.

The course of events is often characterized as a farce. It is only natural that an entertaining six-part mini-series has been made in Germany on the subject Faking Hitler (2021).

A West German forger Konrad Kujau managed to confide in the star reporter of Stern magazine To Gerd Heidemann having gotten hold of Adolf Hitler diaries. Heidemann assured his employer, and Stern paid in small installments for the diary volumes, which Kujau brought more and more. The final sum was millions of euros in today’s money.

In the spring of 1983, Stern and many magazines around the world published excerpts from the diaries. The discovery was, of course, huge news.

The diaries were shown to be clumsy forgeries almost immediately. Kujau and Heidemann received prison sentences – Kujau for forgery and Heidemann for financial crimes. Stern magazine’s reputation was tarnished.

Thus during fake news discussions, the Hitler scandal is relevant in a new way.

In the 2020s, nothing this lame would get through in the quality media. The media have become more skeptical and more accurate about their reputations. On the other hand, today’s forger would undoubtedly be more skilled.

One of the reasons for Stern’s failure was that the publication of the diaries was prepared in too small and uncritical a circle. The historical scoop blinded the Sternians.

At the same time, a few experts who gave the green light to the diaries turned out to be far too carefree. They would also be more careful with their words these days.

Faking Hitler progresses slowly and steadily, sometimes even too much.

Kujau (Moritz Bleibtreu) seems constantly bummed that this is all going through. Heidemann (Lars Eidinger) is a narcissistic star journalist without sufficient self-reflection.

They get excited about each other. Soon you won’t be able to pull on the brake anymore.

The plot is grafted on by a young female journalist from outside the historical events (Sinje Irslinger), who first stumbles upon his father’s Nazi past and soon also the treacherous Hitler scoop. The plot line brings humanity to the series, but real events and people would have been enough for it.

The British made a humorous mini-series on the same subject much earlier. Also presented in Finland Hitler for sale (1991) was considerably more satirical, bloodier and meaner. Heidemann acted excellently Jonathan Pryce. Faking Hitler is beyond kind, sometimes even laid-back.

Series at the same time, it also tells about the West Germany of the early 1980s, where the Nazi era is still present in many ways and also quite unaddressed. Hitler and the Nazis were not yet seen as the same mythical condensations of evil as they are today.

Faking in Hitler confident men run the world and the media, often in a small circle and often with very bad results, as in the case of the publication of Hitler’s diaries.

