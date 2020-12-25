Television review The fool’s young heart tells the story of East Helsinki’s suburban youth immediately

In the film directed by Selma Vilhunen and written by Kirsikka Saari, young people are talked about by teenage pregnancy and racist movement.

Fool young heart ★★★

Finland 2018

Quick (Rosa Honkonen) has already had an abortion. Instead of a new abortion, she decides to keep an unsolicited child.

Its father, Lenni (Jere Ristseppä) was also raised by a 15-year-old single-parent family from East Helsinki.

Selma Vilhusen youth film Stupid young heart based on Cherry Island to the script. The story also appeared as a novel of the same name.

The authors have experience in many film projects. The co-operation is based on the essentials that we want to talk about. The cinematic narrative is straightforward, leaning on the main characters and perhaps unnecessarily dialogue-driven.

Before A silly young heart Rosa Honkonen had already acted in a surreal film that freshly collided with anarcho-feminism and romance Lauri Mäntyvaara’s thick lashes. Jere Ristseppä, on the other hand, was a first-timer in front of the cameras.

There is an inherent immediacy in the character and essence of both, oscillation and carelessness bursting into the air as if by chance.

An unsolicited teenage pregnancy, preparing for parenthood, or the search for a common home do not open up as any developmental report leading to covert adulthood. Pregnancy and plotting make another eight-month leap without even the weather or season appearing to have changed.

Kiira is basically more responsible than Lenni, who looks young and is called Sinti because of her small size and barked at the Hobbit at school. The boy says he loves the girl, but the careless promises made are forgotten in the same way I did.

The movie another key theme is the temptation of the racist movement and the unleashing of rage into violent behavior.

Ville Haapasalo presents Janne, a slightly older backpack blaming immigrants for all her adversity. He offers paternal companionship to anxious and dissatisfied suburban youth.

The demonstration shouting is a short journey to the stoning of windows in immigrant movements and violent clashes. Of course, they are also held in their own circle, where Thanksgiving shirts are followed by driving the main laws bare. Kiira and her friends don’t watch racism and don’t want Lenni to get stuck in a knife at her party.

The narrative also slips into addressability.

Immigrants with a Somali background from a nearby monastery are not opened as individuals in the film at all, but there is a reconciling force with them, and it is the taxi driver who just fell victim to the damage that helps Lenni.

If only those threads of the teen rattle would straighten up a bit.