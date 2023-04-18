Television Review | The Fleksaajat series can be seen as money talk stripped of its beauty – or just basic messing around

Seksikäs-Suklaa and Moly Bros meet Finns who flaunt their money, but the point of the series is lost in the general hula baloo.

To be stubborn according to the perception, Finns are a bunch of people who don’t tend to shout about money matters, let alone brag about their bank account balance. Jealousy – or at least the suspicion of others’ jealousy – always lurks as a danger.

Eight part Flexers approaches the requirement of modesty carnivalistically. The name of the series comes from an English word flex, which refers to widening. Usually, the name of the thing is that there is mass and you also want to show it.

Flexers was born in a world where showing one’s own style and above all the expensiveness of style has become more permissible largely due to the influence of social media. The program can also be seen as part of the money talk that has spread to podcasts and reality series in recent years.

At the same time that money has started to be talked about more openly and more than before, strange grooming has entered the language. For example, no one accidentally talks about getting rich anymore, but about getting rich, which is actually just a sophisticated way of talking about making a fortune.

Flexers does not hype or try to disguise mammon worship as something else. It’s basically the same as MTV used to be Cribs in series like this, where Yankee celebrities showed off their luxurious homes in slow motion. A lot of homely humor has just been added to the snoring.

The program is a media personality in his own sleazy way Sexy-Chocolate alias Luyeye Konssi, plexiglass on the head and tongue in cheek. To help him, he has Moly Bros, known for his social media videos Ibrahim “Iba” Manza and Abdirahman to Keina. In the duo’s most popular videos, random visitors are asked how much the clothes and accessories they are wearing have cost. At times, well-known people have also ended up being interviewed From Sanna Marin Jare Tiihosen.

The program announces that it is going on a research trip to Finnish flexing, what does that even mean. The end result is just as vague. Between Moly Bros street gallups, Seksikäs-Suklaa has a nice chat and a few interviews. The point gets lost in the hulabaloo, and for example, in the second episode, time is comfortably spent purely on marketing the Vitunleija brand.

The rambling that resembles a long social media video doesn’t say anything about the topic itself.

Flexers, C More.