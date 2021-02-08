Television review The Fist series brings something different to the domestic suspense drama: a spy story set in the past

The fist is located in Helsinki during the Cold War. However, it does not dive deep into the twists and turns of superpower politics or even the power relations of domestic politics.

Is the shadow of the nordic noir, who has long dominated the Finnish tension drama, is finally receding? Seen on Yle’s canals in autumn White Wall expanded the range of topics from serial killings to eco-catastrophe, and now starting on MTV3 Fist (2019) introduces historical spy fiction. The latter in particular is a genre that has hardly been seen in domestic TV series.

Elisa Entertainment’s original series Fist has previously been featured in streaming services, but now it has also found its way to the side of linear television.

Completely from scratch Fist has not come, as internationally spy stories have made a new comeback in recent years. Praised Frenchman Le Bureaun and the like Fist stands out precisely in that it ranks in the past.

And what would be a more natural environment for speculative spy fiction in history than Cold War Helsinki. The position of Finns between East and West offers a perspective that is not available elsewhere. Very deep into the twists and turns of superpower politics or even the power relations of domestic politics Fist however, do not dive.

At least AJ Annilan experienced screenwriters based on the first two episodes Kirsti and Katri Manninen keep their stories at the level of traditionally secretive characters, hidden motives, and straightforward action. Although the events take place at a specific time, history ultimately has a more spectacular background than the focus of the story. Too bad.

In the fist living in 1955. Presidential elections are coming, the future is open. Both the Soviet Union and the United States are trying to influence the future of a small country, and we are quite aware of this.

The Finns have their own small reconnaissance force, Fist, which operates under Supo. It’s a close-knit team whose agents are skilled in both covert tasks and eliminating items.

Helena, who is returning from Finland to the United States (Emmi Parviainen). He will soon be in real action, and there will be no return. The pack is mixed with flashes penetrating Helena’s mind. The viewer is hinted from the beginning that there is something obscure in his past.

So the identity game and spraying that is part of spy stories is Even in fists in place.

Steering has succeeded. In addition to Parviainen, the key roles are seen Hannu-Pekka Björkman, Samuli Vauramo, Olavi Uusivirta, Katja Küttner and Jessica Grabowsky.

The second production season of the series is nearing completion. It will premiere at Elisa Entertainment Viaplays in the fall.

Fist, MTV3 at 9 p.m. The whole series C Moressa and Elisa Entertainment on Viaplays. (K12)