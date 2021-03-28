Television review The Finnish Piece from the Heart depicts the tough everyday life of child protection professionals, but the good intentions of an interesting series remain halfway

A couple of notches more courage would have done the Piece of the Heart series good.

Is great note that Finnish series are now investing in new topics. Drama can indeed be written by people other than the police.

Child protection professionals are constantly grappling with ethical issues, and cases often involve individuals as well, as we all have a relationship with children and childhood. Professionals know how to keep a distance, but it’s not easy.

This is where the movement begins A piece of heart, an eight – part novelty series directed by Hanna Maylett and scripts Aino Lappalainen and Anna Lappalainen. It tells the story of child welfare workers who run into conflicts both at work and in private life.

The topic is already of interest: we want to know more about these people. We already care about them.

City is Helsinki. Laura, Master of Political Science (Niina Koponen) has made a bold decision and applied to work for a child protection unit to get to the “right” problems. However, the new workplace has a tense atmosphere.

Experienced Rita (Lotta Lehtikari) returns to work after being on the shelf and does not seem welcome. What has happened?

Rita has been replaced by a new group leader, ‘quota man’ Jyrki (Martin Bahne). There has long been something between Rita and Jyrk.

Laura and Rita becomes a working couple, and it also starts the actual drama. Laura soon gets to the grain from Rita’s background but also learns to appreciate this. In the car on the way to the gigs, the otherwise scanty Rita opens her own principles.

One of their cases is Jasmin (Saimi Kahri) with a marginalized mother and a new family. Jasmin’s life is going in the wrong direction, but neither of her parents knows what she’s doing.

The red thread of the series is caring and especially its lack.

Goodbye and despite their weighted intentions, many things in the series remain halfway in the Finnish way. In this case, the social framework in particular is unfinished. The white middle class is overemphasized, although this is unlikely to happen in the real world. The Commercial Children’s City project doesn’t seem credible, and it’s an unnecessary threat anyway.

The reference point can be seen in Danish The girl who shouted the wolf series (Arena) with the same theme. A couple of articles add courage to each level, and A piece of heart could scratch properly.

Lotta Lehtikari shows the model in the role of Rita, but the others don’t keep up.

A piece from the heart, TV1 at 9.05pm and Yle Areena. (K12)