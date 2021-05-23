Television review The Finnish On the Edge of the Field series is an invigoratingly different description of the power struggles of football parents

The secrets bubbling beneath the surface are addictive, and you don’t have to be interested in football to watch the series.

When offspring engage in sports, there is drama on the edge of the field often more intense than on the field itself. A new series about junior football starts from this observation On the edge of the field.

The series, produced by Långfilm Productions for Yle, depicts the clashes of the sensitive egos of football parents in the fictional Aura United club in Turku.

Although the drama’s personal guard is very middle-class and heteronormative, it has been naturally flooded with representative straight-line challenges and deaths from pride to lust and greed, from family secrets to mental health and money problems.

Proceedings will start when the club’s 12-year-old representative team begins to air up its stale operating culture and get new people into its ranks both on and off the field.

Marlon, a painful star player between playing the guitar and playing football (Elliot Waselius) physiotherapist mother Erika (Mervi Takatalo) challenges a team leader stuck in his old career in a power struggle, Mikko Koukin brutally presented by the Arts.

The coach will also go to the exchange when Ville, who believes in soft coaching methods, arrives in Turku from Oulu, in a role pretended to speak in the Oulu dialect. Axle Kouki.

Emre (the son of the Zaribas family who moved from Stockholm to Turku, brings new strength to the grass (Klaus Bianque).

Mats Långbackan the series based on the original idea has been scripted Annina Holmberg and directed Lauri Nurkse.

Several youth books and more Academy of Hearts Holmberg, who wrote the television series (1998), has the experiential expertise as a football parent. Nurk’s direction is compelling, bringing humor and even thriller-like lines to the eight-part drama. Secrets bubbling beneath the surface hook you right from the first episode to follow how the characters are doing.

No whole family series On the edge of the field there isn’t, and you don’t have to be interested in football to follow it. The game only puts poles of paint on the drama, from which the story is based on individual and family issues.

On the edge of the field, TV1 at 21.05 and Yle Areena (K7)