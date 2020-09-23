Television review The film Söpöläiset, which has caused a huge uproar in the United States and is also controversial in Finland, is mocking its criticism of child sexualization.

The award-winning French film acquired by Netflix for its repertoire combines a taste for life with a description of contemporary childhood, a critique of child sexualization and child sexualization.

Cuties ★★★

Mignonnes, France 2020

Netflix (K13)

National Theater a fresh stir showed, that an approach is also taking root in Finland, in which many lock their position at a fast pace according to their own reference group.

A French film has proven to be a similar leader of reflexive front lines Cuties. Maïmouna Doucourén the debut film was awarded at the Sundance Festival, after which the drama was acquired for its repertoire Netflix.

When Netflix’s first commercial poster showed the film provoking elementary school girls in sexual postures, the film faced a furious believer-political campaign in the United States. The buzz continues.

But but: compared to the movie, the original poster is actually tame. With its professional stripped performance costumes and make-up, it does give a false impression of a life-tasting film.

Like screenwriter-director Doucouré himself, 11-year-old protagonist Amy (excellent Fathia Youssouf) is a French Senegalese. Amy learns that her father is returning from a long trip to Senegal with another wife. Mum (Maïmouna Gueye) is broken by grief.

That strong storyline is truth-based: in France, polygamy is illegal, but still commonplace in an estimated 15,000 Muslim families.

Religion does not inspire Amya, unlike Angelica, who lives in the same apartment building (Medina El Aidi-Azouni) and the dance group Söpöläiset of his friends. Amy would like to join. Models for dancing girls search online. When they train adult jerking movements, they have a lot of fun.

Over here until all is well. The film scrolls comfortably and the criticism is directed at the objectifying sex imagery that the children repeat.

Then comes the scene where the girls put their cell phone camera in place and dance on the stairs. However, the camera is moving. For close-ups, it repeatedly picks up crotch intervals.

This is a breach of style and an ideological illogicality. The angles of view are not “reckless choices of the character,” but purely the decisions of the cameraman and the director. The same thing happens again later.

In my view, there are two options. Either there has been a fuss or no control over the whole. I would lean towards the latter, as Doucouré gives In a text he wrote for The Washington Post a more logical picture of the final stages of their film than they look.

So: a lot of good, even very good, but also a mocha that goes against the director’s goals. A film on the side of which it is impossible to stand one hundred percent, just as it is impossible to resist one hundred percent.