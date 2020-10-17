Television review The Fascist film is the bravura of director Bernardo Bertolucci and master photographer Vittorio Storaro

The Finnish name of the fascist film is one of the best-known translation flowers in the field. The film’s anti-hero doesn’t glorify fascism but group pressure.

Fascist ★★★★★

Il conformista, Italy 1970

Theme at 21.14 (K16)

Bernardo Bertoluccin the Finnish name of the film Fascist is one of the best known translation flowers in the industry. Original The conformist means a follower and is much more subtle. But not the name of the film exacerbates, only a little misleading.

The protagonist Marcello does try to join the secret police of the Italian fascist party, but he is not inspired by the fire of the idea but by the desire to belong to the crowd, to merge with the majority. As Marcello himself says, he longs for the impression of ordinaryness, stability and security.

Marcello’s father is in the madhouse. Mom uses morphine and her car driver. Marcello, who came across an anomaly as a child, basically does not believe in any normalcy, nor in fascism. The impression of ordinaryness, the outer shell is his doctrine.

Let’s live the fall of 1938. The outbreak of World War II is still a year away. In Italy, fascists have been in power since 1922.

The plot revolves around the assassination of a dissident who fled to Paris. In the first scene, Marcello gets up from his hotel bed on his honeymoon, takes his jacket and pistol, and sets off.

Outside the hotel, a dark red neon sign flashes the message “life is ours”. The ironic message also refers to a documentary (1936) which, among other things Jean Renoir directed to the French Communist Party.

When he leaves, Marcel covers his wife’s butt. The gesture reflects his conciseness. Chastity worries more than a cold.

The story proceeds in retrospect, from which we always return to the car, where Marcello and the secret police pamphlet follow in the footsteps of the dissident. Marcello’s childhood flashes in the aftermath, but above all, his vigorous pursuit of ordinaryness is followed.

At times, Marcello’s convictive conformism is threatened by genuine feelings and his own thinking, but cowardice keeps him on track.

Marcello’s commonality is extreme, but one can look for an explanation for the mass psychosis of fascism as to why entire nations may follow tyrannical regimes.

Supervisor Bertolucci adapted the script Alberto Moravian novel (not translated). Fascist is also a master photographer Vittorio Storaron bravado. Since then, he has worked in addition to Bertolucci, among others Francis Coppolalle, Carlos Sauralle and To Woody Allen.

Storaro composed still life images. He constructed moods at times with neon colors, sometimes with soft twilight. When Marcello is on a sloping surface, Storaro tilts the camera as a power tool that could be all too obvious. Adolescence, however, describes the hollowness of Marcello and fascism.