Television review The familiar image of the country’s omnipotent father is drawn from the archive films of the theme’s Kekkos ensemble

In three documentaries from the 1960s and 1970s, Kekkonen skis, remembers and listens.

To the day One hundred and twenty years ago, a roar was heard in Lepikko’s croft in Pielavesi, the echo of which shook Finnish society for decades to come. Juho and Emilia Kekkonen firstborn son Urho (1900–1986) had been born. The theme celebrates the FAQ with an archive that introduces the sympathetic Urk. A familiar image of the almighty father of the earth is drawn from Kimara.

In In the program described in 1966 Lepikon croft (1966) The President of the Republic visits his home cottage. The croft will be inaugurated as a museum with ceremonial expenses, and there are others, among others Sylvi-wife.

Master in charge of restoring the cottage Alfred Kolehmainen takes a closer look at the building history of the house – down to the building drawings. Then the academician who nips the corner of the tablecloth and Kekkonen’s close supporter Gustav Blink tells more of the rationale for why the President’s Household is the Household of the entire nation.

Kekkonen himself remembers his home cottage warmly, with statesmanlike relaxation. A few “whimsical” childhood memories also slip in between:

“I remember once running a knife in my hand in that yard and falling over. The knife happened close to the eye. That’s where a lot of the noise started and, of course, the necessary punishments. ”

Oh those were the days.

President on a reindeer lake (1970) introduces the athlete Urkin. The program takes Kekkonen on his annual trip to Lapland. It was not at all uncommon for those trips to be swept by skiing a few hundred miles, at a rate of fifty miles a day.

On the ice of Lake Somasjärvi, the Crown Prince of Sweden, the future king, joins the company Charles Gustav XVI. What might move in the mind of a young royal when the biting wind blows fifteen meters per second and the master is able to mute and back to his own vents meters away?

At the campfire, the atmosphere is already warming up a bit. The prince follows curiously next to him as Kekkonen, who is striking a story in his head, begins to gain momentum. The camera records the time of the fire circuit.

In the program This is how the road to Veihtivaara came (1976) obtains a civic certificate of Kekkonen’s omnipotence.

Kainuu hostess Martta Pöllänen tells of his encounter with the president. The road to Veihtivaara had long been awaited, but despite promises, the matter had not progressed. Pöllänen read from the magazine that Kekkonen was coming to the region and tried to talk to him.

The president listened to the citizen – and showed his power. The road came.

“It is believed that the President of the Republic was a major factor in this matter. Thanks to him for that, ”says Pöllänen.

