Television Review | The expected sequel to Kananlevto raises the action stakes

The sequel to Aardman studio's Chicken Flight animation is a great movie, but the original was even better.

In the first one Chicken flight-animation (2000) escaped from a prison camp surrounded by a chain link fence. In the second part of the film, we are in an extremely high-security prison, surrounded by an electric fence, a moat and waterfowl robots.

Like any action movie sequel, Chicken Flight: Nugget Nightmare (2023) raises the action stakes from the previous one. It is filled with an attractive treatment.

Chicken flightAt the end of the movie Inkku-hen and Roki-rooster flew to the paradise island with their friends. Now they have a wayward daughter, Maisa, who doesn't recognize paradise as paradise, but dreams of the outside world.

And if the island of free chickens represents a utopia, the outside world is a dystopia from the chickens' point of view. There is a massive chicken plant equipped with the latest technology, which is advertised with pictures of a sunny farm.

Roki-kukko and Inkku-hen meet again. They are now voiced by Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton.

A nugget nightmare is a production of the famous British Aardman Animations. The studio known for its wax animations has given the world the Wallace & Gromit duo and Late Lamba. In turn, it has received four Oscar nominations from around the world.

Although the original Chicken flight not even among the Oscar winners, it is still one of the most exhilarating prison escapes in film history. Mel Gibson does an excellent acting job as Roki, as well Julia Sawalha As an infant. The actors give the characters not only their voices but also their personalities.

The new casting of the sequel, on the other hand, is disappointing. Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton seem to be playing Gibson and Sawalha instead of the characters.

Bella Ramsey lets Maisana create her character from scratch. Ramsey has already honed the role of a kipaka teenage rebel in the film Catherine Called Birdy and in series The Last of Usand A nugget nightmare fits perfectly as a continuation of the crowd.

Characters this time, however, they remain a bit on the sidelines, which is an even bigger disappointment. More has been invested in environments and activities. They get nods A dangerous mission and Die Hard movies like

Inside the chicken farm, the winged ones are frolicking in teletubby-like landscapes, which, however, resemble more and more all the time Squid Game – about the survival of the series. The swinging handles of the main villain and the lounge space reserved for plotting speak of the 1960s and bring to mind Stormbirds– marionette series. Likewise, retro-futuristic technology and action content.

The environments are already exciting in themselves, but in the middle of the reference jungle typical of modern animations and driven by the speed, sometimes you long for a simple farm to watch the pecking between the chickens.

Supervisor Sam Fell known for animations Carried away by the current (2006) – also Aardmania – as well Paranormal (2012). And he won't fail now either.

Chicken Flight: Nugget Nightmare not a bad movie at all. It's just not as good as its predecessor.

Chicken Flight: Nugget Nightmare, Netflix. (K7) ★★★

Correction on 15 December 2023 at 7.54 am: Chicken Flight: Nugget Nightmare -corrected current year 2023 as the film's release year, instead of the incorrect year 2003 that was previously in the story.