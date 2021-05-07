Television review The expected new episodes of the high-quality Line of Duty police series begin at Yle

The series, written by Jed Mercury, tells the story of a unit investigating internal police corruption. The level is high even in the sixth season periods.

British series Line of Dutyn Adventures in different viewers have their own chapter. The series, which started at the BBC in 2012, has been shown in Finland at some point, but right now the situation is finally unclear: the previous five seasons can be found on both Core and Ruutu +, and the latest, oven-fresh sixth season has landed at Yle Areena.

It would be advisable to devour those five seasons first, as otherwise it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the tensions between people. It’s a little difficult though, because all sorts of things have happened.

Top screenwriter Jed Mercurion the full hit series tells of a police unit investigating rampant corruption within a police force. Tension arises from constant uncertainty and an atmosphere of paranoia. Anyone can have a rotten apple. Also the protagonists.

Three standard characters Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) are still involved, but Kate is tired of using the bribes and has moved to the side of the murder investigation. But there is no time when it turns out that there is something obscure in his unit.

Does the familiar pattern still work, the familiar wandering gazes and vague meeting places? Based on two episodes, yes. The mental health of each character seems to be at stake, but is Kate’s new boss most confused, Kelly Macdonaldin starring Jo Davidson?

Interesting little fact: the police have advised the perpetrators of the series anonymously.

