Television Review | The era of baldness and vaginal shame is over – Swedish documentary talks about hair loss and self-esteem

The tone of the sympathetic documentary is light-hearted, even though it talks about serious issues: hair loss and self-esteem.

In a Swedish documentary We don't use the word tupee (2023) four men in their thirties sit in the chair of a hair salon in Linköping. They have a common concern: the bare head.

However, the emergency is not like this. Running a salon Richard Ekberg conjures a suitable loose house for everyone, or as the documentary nicely says, hair system. We're not really talking about the vagina here.

Undoubtedly, the system describes well the dedication with which Ekberg meets the wishes of its customers. Nothing is impossible for this hair master. When the right hair quality has been found, a careful layout follows. Then some more scissors, fluffing, combing, and voila, the customer's head is decorated with a polished Stureplan hairstyle.

Nils Toftenow's the tone of the documentary he directs is light-hearted, even though the men talk about serious things. Early hair loss has badly damaged everyone's self-esteem. The most extreme example is Josef34, who has found his own reflection in the mirror so repulsive that it has filled his mind with suicidal thoughts.

Ekberg, who listens to his clients with the calmness of a therapist, thinks that a man wearing a wig is still a common laughing stock and early balding causes shame. In countless sketches, the joke has culminated in a wig that has escaped from its place. The message is that a man who resorts to a vagina is at least suspicious.

“ “Oh, did you go to Pelle Hermann's barber shop?”

In the same way, even us regular bald heads have gotten used to countless, one after the other more imaginative jokes about our lack of hair: “Take the swimming cap off your head” / “Oh, did you go to Pelle Hermann's barber shop?” / “Has the tick gotten too short?” / “Do you play in The Avobeatles?”

Documentary the men say that they thought for a long time whether they would agree to be in front of the camera for exactly the same reason. It seems that bushy hair, at least in the world of the main characters of the documentary, is still associated with masculinity and attractiveness. It's tragic that today's thirty-somethings still feel this way.

However, the twenty-minute long documentary leaves a positive impression. Despite everything, men have decided to come forward to dispel the shame of baldness and vagina. Along with peer support, the documentary also makes the bushy-haired viewer wonder what we're laughing at when we laugh at a man wearing a wig.

At its best, the documentary is even empowering: get bald and let the wigs fly, brothers!

We don't use the word tupee, Yle Areena and Theme sun 14.1. at 11:30 p.m.