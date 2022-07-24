Monday, July 25, 2022
Television Review | The entertaining film The Walk, based on true events, tells the story of a tightrope walker's wild trick in New York's WTC towers

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
Culture|Television review

Frenchman Philippe Petit’s stunt is described as a demanding crime to be committed in a tightrope walker.

Drama

The Walk ★★★

USA 2015

TV2 at 21:50 and Yle Areena (K7)

Americans love rebels who do impossible tasks—perhaps even especially when they’re driven not by ideas but by ambition. That kind of picture by Robert Zemeckis movie The Walk.

French Philippe Petit (b. 1949) walked along a tightrope between the towers of the World Trade Center in August 1974 in New York. The WTC was just being completed then.

The dizzying trick is described as the execution of a demanding crime in jennas. Petit did his rapture without permission.

Briton James Marsh previously directed a documentary on the subject based on Petit’s book Tightrope walker (2008), which was awarded, among other things, an Oscar. Tempus has even been made into a children’s book, where Robert Zemeckis found the subject.

Hiukkanen is a little annoyed that Petit is played by an American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt constantly speaks English with a fake French accent.

See also  Corona pandemic dominates the search for “unword of the year”

Otherwise The Walk entertain comfortably. Zemeckis is a Hollywood entertainment professional who is remembered for, among other things Back to the Future trilogy (1985–1990) and From Forrest Gump (1994).

The views from the top of the skyscraper are dizzying even from a TV screen, even though they have been created with special effects.

Kind of it is classy that the film does not mention the destruction of the World Trade Center towers in the terrorist attack in 2001. It shows Petit’s previous tightrope walk between the towers of Notre Dame Cathedral. That too was destroyed in a fire after the film was made in 2019.

It is ironic that the film does not mention Petit’s third famous walk between the pillars of the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia. The bridge is still intact.

