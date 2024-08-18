Television Review | The Emily in Paris series describes the Olympic city of Paris in an unimaginative way

Television review|The French-American dialogue of entertainment culture continues in the new season of Emily in Paris, which is just as silly as before.

of Paris the Olympics ended with the baton exchange, with Paris handing over to Los Angeles. From the monumental views of Paris, we moved to a relaxed beat party, and the two extremes of western entertainment culture shook hands.

Based on the same dialogue Emily in Paris – series, the timing of the fourth season must have been precisely calculated. In fact, I was hoping that Netflix would have drowned Emily one way or another in the decision-making mood as well, but maybe that didn’t sit well with the French.

The French have not been very enthusiastic about the series, in which a relaxed young woman from Chicago (Lily Collins) flies over the edge to a style-conscious but tight-lipped marketing company to tell how it really should be done.

The Americans wanted to say with their series that you French people live in past decades, but let’s go with Emily’s advice.

French have accepted the stereotypes presented by Emily mostly with an arrogant understatement, and they have also been irritated by the unrealistic cityscape that doesn’t care about modern Paris.

Télérama magazine evaluates the new season ironically by stating that Emily is like a hostage with Stockholm syndrome in the Latin quarters.

Emily can’t move anywhere, even though her apartment is getting crowded and even more so with Gabriel, who lives in the same house (Lucas Bravo) at

Of course, the potential of the Emily series has been noted in Paris. The filming location of the series is located next to the Panthéon, on the long Place de l’Estrapade, and can be found on Google Maps with the search terms Emily in Paris House.

Oh of course to ask how modern Paris looked in the wonderland of the Olympics. The aesthetic was based on the same iconic visions as in Emily: the Eiffel Tower, the Seine River, bridges, long lines.

At the Olympics, they surrounded the competition venues, but at the same time these symbols of power and history took on new meanings and came closer to people in a different way.

Emily is just surface and cliché, and no imagination has been used in the depiction of Paris. This is how the American entertainment industry has always wanted to see it, unchanged.

The new season coincides with a couple of funny coincidences. Already at the end of the third season, Emily’s office came up with the idea of ​​proposing hot air balloons to the client as a place to propose, and now the idea is also implemented with the Love is in the air theme.

The place is also familiar from the Olympics, the Roland-Garros tennis stadium.

series scriptwriter Darren Starr there is Single life inventor. Today it is hard to believe that Single life when the series began, the female image was ahead of its time. That’s not what it is anymore, and neither is it in the desperate sequels of the series.

Emily is not up to date either. In the new season, the plot has been floated a little bit, which is a hot topic in France right now. Otherwise, Emily’s entertainment hook is based on luxury and weak romance.

The French could smother the series with repeated courtships and engagements. To establish or not to establish? The French’s own love stories traditionally have space and flexibility.

SERIES seizes the opportunity for French-American satire. In the first season, it was still successful for a while, but at this point in the script, the bar is going up or under it.

Emily in Paris, Netflix.