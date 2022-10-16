Television Review | The embarrassingly leisurely but devilishly good Munkkivuori series tells about the end of childhood

Set in the 1980s, Munkkivuori looks like a bright story of growth, but at the same time it is heading towards the dark.

Elisa Entertainment the original series Munkkivuori takes you not only to the Helsinki residential area of ​​its name but also to the 1980s and childhood.

The ten-part series begins when Mirko (Viljami Loponen) change their parents (Laura Birn and Joonas Saartamo) to his mother’s childhood home. A pre-teen boy gets to know his peers in the yard: talkative and prankster kids, talkative and religious brats.

Mirko realizes from their talk and the adults’ murmuring that a small child has disappeared from the neighborhood. Disappearing is intertwined with children’s games, but their imaginations are just as wild as Donald Ducks, urban stories and first drug experiments.

Mirko’s (Viljami Loponen) mother Anne is played by Laura Birn and Markku’s father is played by Joonas Saartamo.

Early episodes are a series of idle summer days. The timeline is built to the point of exhaustion with various objects and phenomena: there is a poster of Hanoi Rocks, here is a Rubik’s cube and loose candies bought in pieces.

However, they are only nostalgia baits that hide the hook.

Little by little, and from small hints, both the children and the viewers begin to sense that there is something more hidden under the surface. Voices are heard from the darkness, the basement is poisoned, and the adults start fighting with each other.

Jani Volanen has written and directed the series Pirjo Lonkan about the idea he developed with Volanen’s latest TV series before Munkkivuorta are unrestrained M/S Romantic (2019) and comedy Kiosk (2021).

However, the latest work is perhaps most reminiscent of a sketch series A miracle bantu (2009): it looks like one thing but is another. Munkkivuori looks like a bright story of growth, but at the same time it is heading towards the dark.

At the very beginning of the series, an old woman lying in bed enigmatically states: “Now it’s happening.” It feels like a reference to the series Twin Peaks To the statement “It is happening again”.

And there is something similar in the series, not at the level of the story, but at the level of the means of narration. Volanen skillfully creates an ominous atmosphere with the help of a vague threatening soundscape and a camera stuck in the landscape.

You are not allowed to go to the basement, the parents order. Taina (Stella Leppikorpi) and Heidi (Sunja Hyde) do not obey.

In total The series lasting more than ten hours is set by child actors (e.g. Hugo Komaro, Vilho Rönkkönen, Sunja Hyde) reserve. A seemingly risky solution is worth it.

Characterful young actors make childhood come alive. The characters are not innocent harbingers of goodness, but on the one hand, conservatives who mock everything foreign, and on the other hand, anarchists ready to break the rules.

And the parents know how to set the rules: you can’t go into the forest or the basement, and you can’t spend time with the child of a “communist family”. Right and wrong are preached to children, even though the needle of their own moral compass is shaking.

Munkkivuori, Elisa Viihde Viaplay. (K12)