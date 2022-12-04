Television Review | The driver’s downward spiral is accelerating in the inconsolable Swedish series

In the Missing People series, carelessness leads to a terrible accident.

Swedish-Finnish truck driver Erwin Linnas (Peter Viitanen) is a depressed and joyless man. He smiles Missing People -series (2022) only two or three times.

As the story progresses, the face of the multi-problem Linnas becomes more and more painful – and in the last, sixth episode of the series, they are already so painful that just looking at them hurts.

At the castles has an understandable reason for his ever-deepening anxiety, as can be seen in the oppressive and inconsolable opening episode of the drama series commissioned by the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation.

Forty-year-old Linnas is to blame for the horrific chain of events. Because of his carelessness, six Syrian refugees trying to reach Sweden from Denmark suffocate in the tank of the milk truck he is driving.

With a good heart and as a somewhat unwilling human being, Linnas wants to help both the refugees and his employer Rainer Lunt (Ville Virtanen), who in turn wants to help himself first.

In his desperation, sixty-year-old Lunt, who lives in a small town in western Sweden, has tried to finance his trucking business with human smuggling, whose finances are in poor shape due to increased competition.

But then it happens as it happens, and there seems to be no going back to the way it was before. Not even though Linnas and Lunt try to cover up the traces of the terrible accident and stop the downward spiral that accelerates episode by episode around them.

Ville Virtanen (left) plays Erwin Linnas’s (Peter Viitanen) duplicitous employer Rainer Lunt.

Missing People series can be rightly criticized for the fact that the refugees, who remain mostly faceless, are just an excuse for a thriller involving two men’s private drama and crime.

Missing People created, wrote several excellent thriller series Ulf Ryberg however, it doesn’t let its main characters off easy, and towards the end, it doesn’t forget their victims either. Still, the total sum of strange coincidences is a bit too big in the long run.

Painful Peter Viitanen, who plays Erwin Linna and was born in Stockholm, has been in about 50 series and movies.

In Missing People he plays his first leading role since the film of his teenage years, which has been shown in Finland under the name Dad’s blind date (1994).

Missing People, MTV3 at 22:35 and C More. (K16)