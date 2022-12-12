Television Review | The domestic TV documentary amuses with its ironic description of Lapland tourism

In the Winter Workers documentary, foreigners build an authentic Lapland experience for other foreigners.

Lapland the magic is at least partly produced by guest workers. TV documentary Winter workers describes three people who live in Finnish Lapland and serve tourists arriving there.

Portuguese Barbara Dias has spent the last few years in the world. From November to March, he works as a tour guide for travelers coming from abroad, drives them to the open air and roasts sausages.

Briton Rue Niemi runs his own company, which organizes dream weddings in ice chapels and local restaurants. In the documentary, we see how the bride of a wedding organized by Nieme arrives at the wedding venue on a sleigh filled with pulleys, pulled by a reindeer.

The youngest of the trio is a 19-year-old Italian Tommaso Montesi. He has acquired a seasonal washing machine as an employee of an ice bar and restaurant. In Italy, it is not usual for young people of his age to go live abroad, this is what the young man himself says.

by Fanny Malmberg the documentary shows Lapland as it is marketed especially to foreign tourists. The sky is filled with stars, the forest with snow and the paddocks with reindeer. Some of the views are such that even a local doesn’t recognize them. Or how many people have been in a floating opening wearing a neoprene suit?

Glimpses of everyday life take place in the few scenes where we are at the seasonal workers’ home. Dias lives in an ordinary apartment building. Montes has roommates and a suitcase on top of the closet, which speaks of the temporary nature of living.

The three main characters are aptly chosen to represent different points of view. For Dias, adventure and traveling from country to country are a way of life, while for Montes they are a phase of life. Rue Niemi lives between two cultures. Although it is not emphasized in the documentary, he has a Finnish spouse.

Winter workers relies on the understatement typical of TV documentaries. It does not dwell on the irony that arises when foreigners build an authentic Lapland experience for other foreigners. However, the amusing pattern stands out as a quietly absurd background.

For others Winter workers can of course also serve as a sincere tourist advertisement. The names of the companies are not always hidden either. And there’s no denying that the landscapes are magical, even if they are often a little off from traditional Lapland.

The documentary can be seen as a description of how locality is productized into exoticism suitable for tourists. The workers themselves get a more complete, if less magical, experience. You won’t see boring night shifts and awkward customer encounters, though.

