Television Review | The domestic novelty comedy Etsijäts is intellectually free, but it is not very funny

In the Etsijäts series by famous creators, humor is ripped from the true crime phenomenon.

What the search patrol is the one who loses his car keys on his first trip to the forest? I have a new one Searchers-comedy series Yolo.

Yolo (according to its founders, You Live Only Once) is an association of five enthusiastic volunteers who, at least in their own opinion, specialize in searching for and finding the lost. The group gathers standing up at the window table of Nissinen, a dead lunch service.

The group includes Nixon (Pirjo Lonka) and Saikku (Tommi Liski), gambling addict Venni (Kari Hietalahti), newly homeless Karita (Pia Andersson) and the slow-moving Ilkka (Heikki Ranta). The gang has a strong desire to solve mysteries, but the practice is lame and the disparity of the characters constantly causes small and slightly bigger friction

Searchers can even talk about a current series. Real-life crime cases have become a huge phenomenon in popular culture in recent years. The popularity has probably spilled over to other places as well, and it can be seen in the growing number of amateur detectives who are looking for the world’s mysteries and family secrets.

At the same time, true crime has a reputation as a particularly serious genre and is therefore fertile for comedy. When anyone can become the detective of their own life, the aftermath can be like the Yolo people.

A seven-piece the background of the comedy series is a group of distinguished actors in comedy: Liski, Melli Maikkula, Teppo Airaksinen and John Lundsten. Airaksinen is also the director of the series, Lundste is the main screenwriter.

In the opening episode, Yolo suddenly gets an unsolved case in his arms: the pharmacist Alpo Matikainen disappeared on his way to the mushroom forest, after first arguing with his wife (Sari Siikander) with from watching television. The wife asks the group to look for her husband one more time.

Series the group of authors has a history, among other things From Kimmo, whose sprained comedy came off in the most surprising way. For absurd situations and uncomfortable togetherness Searchers too inclined.

The real cornerstone of humor is the absurdity of serious search work. The people of Yolo take their work seriously, but everything shows an amateurishness. We are in a hurry to get back from the forest, so that we can make it to Palju in honor of Christmas. When a tracking dog is brought in to help with the search, they are indeed Venni and Ilkka, who end up sniffing out the pharmacist’s old knickers. On top of everything, interpersonal problems cloud the sense of the ending.

In comedy rehabilitated Actors easily get the basic tone of the series right, but you can’t really get beyond that. Most of the funniest moments go undiscovered.

Absurdity also has the side that the humor doesn’t necessarily unfold as intended. The clumsy and unpredictable communication of the characters quickly becomes a burden. After all, it’s guaranteed to be intellectually free if the characters shout shit and ass at each other, but then you can freely disagree about the fun.

In the end, the treatment of the true crime phenomenon itself remains surprisingly thin. Let it be that the people of Yolo are also planning to make the obligatory crime podcast while they are having fun.

Etsijät, Yle Areena and TV1 on Thursdays at 20:00.