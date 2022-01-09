Television review The domestic new series of women bound by fate is in a great mood but dilutes towards the end

In my husband’s wife series, the husband’s secret life is revealed.

When the wife finds out after the man’s death that the man has had another family, includes the classic question: what can one really really know about the other man?

A great fact-based British series was built around this question, among other things Mrs. Wilson (2018), who received a thriller twist about the fate of a man who worked in a secret intelligence service.

In Yle’s new drama series My husband’s wife the premise is the same: after a man’s death, his hidden life begins to be revealed piece by piece. Ahti Kariluoto, a businessman piloting a family business (Kristo Salminen) has a heart attack on a business trip on a Tallinn ship. At the bedside of a man lying in a hospital coma, his two wives with their children, Finns Katri and Aleksi (Pirjo Lonka and Bruno Baer) and the Estonians Evelin and Aile (Sara Soulié and Ella Kangas).

The series is July Niemen manuscript and Inari Niemen controlled by. The previous work of the sibling and working couple includes a film Summer friends (2014).

My husband wife however, the series does not revolve around its most obvious questioning. Contrary to what the beginning gives, we are not building a saga of revelation now. Instead of treacherous thought and digging into a past double life, the series focuses on describing the relationship between women bound by destiny and how and under what conditions life can continue.

The premise is both fresh and at times frustrating for the viewer: there is no definitive explanation for the question of how such a dual life has actually been possible. The clothing company’s Estonian factory has worked well as a man’s alibi.

Livestock loans the clothing company Kontu binds women together financially. A significant part of the series’ plot is spent on securing Konnu’s future and clarifying the ambiguities related to the company, which adds a very mundane level to the otherwise very sensitive series.

The series does not look for culprits, but sympathizes with all its characters.

In acting focuses precisely on the petty expression, which Pirjo Lonka in particular masters brilliantly. The same pettiness would have been desired for the duration of the series. Essentially, it could have been said in a much shorter time than in the eight 45-minute periods.

The intensity of the plot begins to suffer towards the end as the tension shifts more to the dynamics of the family.

My husband’s wife, TV1 at 9.05pm and Yle Areena. (K12)