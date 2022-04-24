Television review The documentary series tells the astonishing true story of a family father who staged his death

In The Invisible Pilot, a documentary about Gary Betzner’s incredible life, the viewer is surprised by a staged death, a double life and twilight business.

If someone’s life has been like a movie so american Gary Betznerin. A series of documentaries about his stages The Invisible Pilot (2022) when you watch, you will find that you are already thinking several times during the opening period, whether this story is a Hollywood movie or a TV series starring actors. Apparently not, but it won’t be fixed soon.

There are enough twists and turns in Betzner’s story.

The first took place in September 1977. Betzner, who had a career as a dizzying agricultural pilot, was going to pick up ice cream in his car. The little daughter was sitting on the ride, the father was in the wind. Surprisingly, the journey stopped on the bridge. Betzner got out of the car – and jumped down the river.

Betzner was believed to have committed suicide and drowned. Admittedly, the body was never found. There was a good reason for that.

Directors Phil Lott and Ari Mark do not keep the most important turn for a long time hidden. An empty chair is placed in front of the camera, stepped on by a grayed-out, smiling man. He’s Gary Betzner, expressive.

Betzner staged his suicide, and wife Sally was involved in the plot. The truth was darkened from the children. The couple even went so far as to learn the skills of hypnosis to make the wife’s reaction to disappearance credible. The reason for the staging opens the door to Betzner’s dual life: he was threatened with imprisonment for drug offenses.

Betzner, who lived in the Bible zone in Arkansas, had and still has very liberal views on drugs as a family man. Boasting, she says she enjoyed using different drugs. He also became a rather successful smuggler, flying stuff from Central America to the United States while Reagan’s U.S. had declared war on drugs.

Yet the story gets more curvy as the smuggling business entangles Betzner into a controversial tangle in which the U.S. backed Contra guerrillas who opposed Nicaragua’s left-wing Sandinista regime. Betzner says he later realized he was trading his drugs and guns on behalf of the CIA. An otherwise bumpy documentary stops at this angle for a moment.

It is only in the last episode of the series that the most interesting aspect is considered in a moment, what have been the effects of the dual life chosen by Betzner. Especially for children, the false death of the father, the sudden appearance and the constant atmosphere of secrecy have left a lasting imprint. Specially TravisThe boy seems to be still in the wind.

In the documentary has been used extensively by a friend of Travis Craig Hodgesin interviews with family members described over the years. They bring a temporal stratification to the views of the wife and children. The story told by Lot and Mark is undeniably fascinating. It does not offer the viewer a more unbridled story.

The Invisible Pilot, HBO Max.