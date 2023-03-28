Television Review | The documentary series draws a dark conclusion: some people always need a group to hate

A series on the history of anti-Semitism covering 2000 years is a gruelingly demanding work.

If Donald Trump’s, the age of Fox News and the Qanon conspiracy theories has had one benefit for the world, it is a widespread understanding of the bottomless stupidity of people. It is a short journey from swallowing ruthless lies to hatred and violence.

A French documentary series proves the same A history of antisemitism (2022) – in a timeline of two millennia. Despite the four-hour duration and numerous expert interviews, the director By Jonathan Hayoun the grip remains excellently tense throughout the series.

First an example of the persecution of the Jews is taken from Alexandria, Egypt in the year 38. Peace reigned in the Roman-ruled province until the director of the city’s world-famous library Father-in-law claimed that Jews sacrifice people in their synagogues and use their blood in baking. The Alexandrians killed all the Jews they could find.

It is known that the so-called blood accusation originated from Apion’s claims. After the murder of a little boy in Norwich, England in 1144, it turned into an allegation of children being bled dry in secret Jewish rituals. Many will remember that, according to Qanon believers, the elite of the US Democratic Party is guilty of the same thing.

One of the darkest conclusions of the series is that some people have to have someone to hate. When Jews had been expelled from many regions in 14th-century Europe, women were targeted in witch persecutions.

Robert Badinter, whose clear words and lively interviewees at the end of the documentary, worked as the French Minister of Justice from 1981 to 1986, chairman of the Constitutional Council from 1986 to 1995, and senator from 1995 to 2011.

Between in the series it has ended up being compacted. A Jewish officer convicted of espionage in 1894 Alfred Dreyfus the case raised a wave of anti-Semitism in France and divided the nation in two. Dreyfus’ five-year imprisonment on Pirunsaari in French Guiana remains unmentioned.

A Jewish boy secretly baptized as a Christian by a maid Edgardo Mortara was deprived of his parents in Italy in 1858. The international uproar forced the Pope of Pius IX to return the boy to his parents. On the other hand, it turns out that Mortara became a Catholic priest who wanted to convert the Jews.

In addition it must be mentioned that Mosaic depicting a horned in art, at least initially, was not based on anti-Semitism, but on an unclear basis Biblical to the translation.

Moses’ “radiating face” when descending from Mount Sinai was translated into Latin by the word cornutam, which could be interpreted as either “radiating” or “horned”.

