Television review The documentary on the equality movement in the United States is not built on analysis but serves insights, good feelings and objects of admiration

The document The United States Without Equality is itself part of recent activism. Most of its working group is women or of the opposite sex.

Women the march gathered 1.2 million protesters in Washington in 2017. In 2018, a record number of women were elected to the U.S. Congress. An American documentary The United States without equality (Not Done: Women Remaking America, 2020) times the country’s feminist movement and female influencers of recent years.

First, however, the documentary jumps into history. It repeats the 20th century and changes in the law that improved the rights of minorities.

At the end of the millennium, many believed that equality was complete. The documentary cannons images of, among other things, a tennis player Serena of Williams, Judge of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader from Ginsburg, talk show -moguli Oprah Winfrey and finally Hillary from Clinton, which accepts the presidential nomination.

However, the documentary does not claim that the battle is over. It pulls the frost like that Trumpin, Weinstein than police violence – and at the same time a new rise of feminism and activism, the Black Lives Matter and #Meto.

The documentary tells of a time when the pursuit of equality is on the surface again.

Work is itself part of the movement of recent years. Sara Wolitzkyn most of the working group in the documentary directed by them is women or of the opposite sex, and the feminism it presents does not seem to be just a white project.

Indeed, the documentary highlights the frustration that has followed from the whiteness of mainstream feminism. When the TV hit producer Shonda Rhimes talking about Time’s Up, an organization of women’s actors in Hollywood that works against discrimination, she says, “It wasn’t a white women’s movement. I wouldn’t have stayed that way. ”

Among the interviewees are the leading figures in the field of culture and activism, such as Rhimes, Tarana Burke, Roxane Gay and Natalie Portman. The well-known faces bring mainstreaming to the project and at the same time tell about the mainstreaming of movement.

The struggles of McDonalds workers or immigrant women are seen less, even as part of the montage. These images are a quick reminder that it’s not just about campaigns run by prominent bosses.

Between The United States without equality documentary is reminiscent of a health bond ad or other persuasive message that plays with the ideas of emancipation and sibling.

When it comes to Women’s March, gentle music plays in the background and the images show young and old, brown and white, joy and community.

Above all, the documentary seeks to evoke emotions: rejoicing in mass force, rage over injustices.

It doesn’t anchor the movement to rigorous knowledge or analysis, but it does serve a few insights, good feelings, and items of admiration.

Outside line: United States without equality, TV1 at 10pm and Yle Arena.