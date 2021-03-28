Television review The documentary Me and Barbieni seeks and gets close to the heart of the game

Film director Saara Cantell and cancer researcher Päivi Östling talk about her childhood Barbie plays in the documentary.

She is The 62-year-old beauty, who has traveled to the moon, served in more than 200 professions and ran in the U.S. presidential election. Your glamor will be worldly, moving smoothly in both stable and cocktail invitations.

The Barbie doll has been delighted and angry since 1959. The lean but busty doll has been criticized for propping up an unrealistic body idea.

Barbie has met the challenge by evolving, including increasing her hips and waist in 1998.

But how Barbie games have developed us, asks the documentary Me and Barbie (2020) directed by Camilla Roos.

Barbie is a strange doll in children’s games, not a traditional baby doll but a real woman. Have Barbie games reinforced the stereotypical gender thinking and beauty perception of their players, or were the games rather manifestations of creativity?

Rose’s approach is very personal. It turns out that she herself has been passionate about throwing herself into Barbie games. In the documentary, she seeks to approach the hidden magic circle of childhood games by interviewing ten Finnish adults about their Barbie experiences.

To Barbie recall, among other things, the integration consultant Ramieza Mahdi, film director Saara Cantell, hairdresser Peter Bergfeldt and a cancer researcher Päivi Östling. Kindergarten worker Tina Åstenilla there are four hundred Barbies. Her Barbie games have continued into adulthood as a hobby.

The interviews are rhythmic with short, fun-dramatized scenes in which Barbie appears as the woman who determines the location of the closet.

As such Barbie has also appeared in interviewee games. While a beautiful doll can be seen as a way to control women, there has also been a lot of good in them in Barbie games.

Because Barbie is an adult, she is not cared for while playing, but barbeque can be more creative.

“Barbie has good self-esteem and she is independent,” says Saara Cantell.

Warm hearted the documentary does not crucify Barbie but flags for play. While the documentary gets close to the core of the play, it proves once again how difficult it is to approach the imaginative worlds of childhood from adulthood.

It is perhaps meant that we adults no longer have access to that world.

Me and Barbieni, Fem at 7pm and Yle Areena.