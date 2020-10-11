Television review The documentary about the KGB jumper and his daughter is home-grown but manages to show the mental burdens caused by the spy’s choices

The documentary My Father the Spy meets Latvian Ieva Lešinska, who had to make a difficult choice when her father jumped west.

Harvan baby pictures have as bleak a background as My Father the Spy with the central person of the document Ieva Lešinskalla.

Born in Soviet Latvia, Lešinska’s mother and father used her as a training model when studying photography in KGB spy training.

In 1960, when Lešinska was two years old with her father Imants Lešinskis contacted Americans in Italy and expressed a desire to jump. The Americans instead persuaded Lešinskis to work secretly for them.

After the parents had divorced and Lešinska was 16 years old, she heard her father’s employer was the KGB.

Four a year later, in 1978, Lešinska traveled to New York, where her father did her spy work as part of the Soviet Union. For a young woman, the experience of the U.S. was confusing when the street violence and porn described by Soviet propaganda did not flood everywhere.

Confusion over the new spheres arose during a visit to the capital, Washington. At the hotel, her father revealed that she was jumping on the wings of the CIA that day and asked if Ieva wanted to return to her mother in Latvia or stay with her in the United States.

Jaak Kilmin and Gints Grüben a somewhat home-felt documentary reminiscent of the variety of mental scars that followed the incision. Lešinska, father, stepmother or mother did not survive without injuries.

The homage to the documentary is generated above all by the presentation of the implementation of the dramatizations, which starts with the selection of the actors. Honest and a bit artistic but also distancing and stiff.

Rare – albeit annoyingly short – perspectives include the former intelligence agent David G. Majorin a description of how thoroughly the psychology of jumping was studied by the FBI.

“The jumper loses his identity, family, name and reputation,” Major describes. Many were shocked that they began to plan a return.

Towards the end Lešinska begins to find out whether his father’s death in 1985 was natural or not. One of the starting points is the CIA’s famous mole Aldrich Amesin information addressed to a “Latvian couple”.

In order to find out about his death, Lešinska visits a former KGB general Oleg Kaluginin by. This tells the Bulgarian dissident Georgi Markovin on the poisoning murder in London in 1978 and the award he received for it.

An even colder glance at the behind-the-scenes spy mindset is the ridiculous statement by Kalugin that the great power in the US cannot be assassinated, but in Europe the situation is different.

