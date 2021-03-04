Television review The documentary about the American Isis family also offers perspectives on the Finnish debate

American Samantha Elhassani was wanted in the United States to be held accountable for crimes she committed for the benefit of a terrorist organization. However, the worst punishment came from Isis.

Video has been filmed in Raqqa, Syria, when it was the capital of the terrorist organization Isis Caliphate 2014-2017.

A nine-year-old American boy Matthew sitting on the floor, a plastic-wrapped package of explosives in his lap. “700 such metal balls,” he shows. “And three pounds of TNT.” Behind the camera is Matthew’s Moroccan-born stepfather Moussa Elhassani asks what to do if American soldiers arrive. Matthew says the explosive is hidden under a shirt, we go to ask for help and are pulled from the trigger.

After seeing the footage in 2017 as a reporter Josh Baker began nearly four years of research on Matthew, his mother Samanthan and the relationship of this spouse Moussa to Isis.

A frontline series documentary was born Return from the heart of Isis (2020). It also proves to be relevant to Finland’s intense debate, although it does not provide universally valid answers.

Here too questions have been asked about how dangerous Isis wives can be when they return to Finland, and how reliable information about their activities in the Caliphate can be obtained. In particular, it has been figured out how to bring the children to safety from the al-Hol camp and whether they could be separated from their mothers for this purpose.

Whether in the some, some have even thought that children have already been irreversibly brainwashed.

In the United States, the FBI wants its citizens back in their homeland so that they can be prosecuted for their actions. In Finland, no convictions have been handed down even for Isis’ participation in armed training or acting under the influence of a terrorist organization. Laws are being tightened, presumably in part because the same imam was sentenced to four years in prison in Denmark.

Isisin The endorsement of the atrocities by “theologians” comes to mind, especially in the passage in the documentary where a Yesidian girl bought as a slave to Moussa tells of her treatment. A boy acquired from the same Raqqa slave market as a servant of the family says Samantha treated him well.

But how active has Samantha been in joining the Fathers? It seems almost impossible that a mother who grew up in the state of Indiana, with her baseball cap, seemingly like the tradition of Americanism, would have forcibly left for the Caliphate of Isis.

In an interview, Samantha suggests that she once crossed the Turkish-Syrian border because she was being deprived of children. However, the evidence is beginning to show another. It is also revealed that the worst punishment has already come in the caliphate when Samantha was tortured as a spy suspect.

Meeting Matthew, who moved to his biological father and calmly tells about his past, is instead a reassuring experience.

Outside line: Return from the heart of Isis, TV1 at 22.00 and Yle Areena. (K12)