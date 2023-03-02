Television Review | The documentary about synthpop icon Gary Numan manages to get through the rough image

British musician Gary Numan ended his career with a big gesture and suddenly while at the top. In Randall Wright’s gentle and compassionate documentary, the musician admits it was a mistake.

“I am almost my whole career trying to get back to where I was when I destroyed my career,” the British musician Gary Numan (b. 1958) says in a recent documentary Gary Numan: Resurrection (2022).

One of the pioneers of synth pop, Numan was in his twenties when he reached superstardom at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s. The skiing was tough, there were a lot of number one’s and “everything was easy”. Just a few years earlier, he had been expelled from school for being disruptive, had restlessness and a diagnosis of Asperger’s, which was answered with numbing drugs.

The rise to the top was followed by a surprise move: Numan decided to withdraw from gigging. He announced his retirement with a grand gesture in 1981 during his Wembely Arena gigs, which were to be his last.

by Randall Wright in the personal photo he directed, Numan admits that the decision was a mistake, even though it felt right at the time. There was a rapid rise at a young age and life went crazy. The success also caused a backlash when the notorious British music media took it upon themselves to trash Numan. Or at least that’s how he felt about it.

In the end, the decision to quit didn’t work out, and Numan continued making music and gigging afterwards. However, the way back to the top has not been found easily.

Based on his music and image, Numan seems a distant, cold and even unlikely pop star. In the documentary now sixty, like Tim Burton’s however, my cult doll torn from the film turns out to be a calm and family-oriented old man, albeit very self-critical.

The merit of Wright’s gentle and compassionate documentary is that it really lets the facade through.

Numan’s as usual, others talk about meriitis, such as Nine Inch Nails, who confesses to being a fanboy Trent Reznor and colleagues From Jean-Michel Jarre since. The most tender thing is that Numan’s biggest admirers are his wife and children.

In the present moment of the documentary, Numan is preparing for a kind of comeback, even though he hasn’t really been away. He himself defines the comeback as successful only when he steps onto the stage of the Wembley arena again.

When that moment finally arrives in the documentary, ramp fever strikes. It takes the wife’s quick teasing before the star lights up and rises.

Gary Numan: Resurrection, Theme at 21:52 and Yle Areena.