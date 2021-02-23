Television review The Danish series Crime started the nordic noir boom in the late 2000s and still beats most of its followers

The crime series is now available to watch on C Morella.

World conquest started with sweaters. Criminalseries Danish actor Sofie Gråbøl was dressed in seemingly ordinary knitwear, and British spectators fell in love with them oitis. Even the Danish language became a hit for a while, as, unlike before, the series was presented to the British with subtitles. And what the British above, the others follow.

Sofie Gråbøl plays the protagonist of the Crime Series, crime detective Sarah Lund. Lund’s sweater became a hit in the world.­

Criminal, in Danish Forbrydelsen, began the international boom of Danish series, but the phenomenon called nordic noir became even greater.

CriminalThe first season of the series was completed in 2007, and since then, the slashed police series have been seen as an uninterrupted stream. The most recent examples are Finnish Ivalo (Arena).

Criminal has almost been forgotten because the “old” Danish series did not immediately find their way to streaming services. Borgen or Fortress of power has now been grabbed by Netflix, and Criminal came to see C Morelle.

About the crime an American version was subsequently made The Killing, in Finnish Without a trace, but nothing compares to the original. It will be proven again. Criminal is an even unbearably exciting police series. Most of the followers turn pale without help alongside it.

Crime success hit the momentum offered by the Wallander and Beck films, and in Denmark it was preceded by Murder Commission-series. Now, however, everything was taken out specifically from the serial form. At the time, it was not yet common in crime series to chase the same murderer throughout the season, but To crime a long tension and intricate plot was built that misled viewers episode after episode. There were gaps left in the thirst, but they didn’t even have time to be noticed.

What’s the craziest – from a modern perspective – the same murder of Nanna Birk Larsen was finally investigated over a period of 20 episodes, though at the same time the heavy grief work of the parents was followed. After all, it went awry when almost every person had time to suspect. The series then continued for two more standard-sized seasons.

Danish the drama department of the broadcaster DR was pulled in those years by a visionary Ingolf Gabold, who understood the importance of the work of screenwriters. In crime was trusted Søren Sveistrupin view, and the starting point of the series was to delight in Nordic November, the culmination of gloom. All seasons start in November.

Sarah Lund, played by Sofie Gråbøl, was and is an exceptionally intense figure. Messed up by his personal life, Lund desperately tries to keep a healthy distance from his work and delegate, but there always comes that moment, a twist, when he clings to some detail like an addict to his spike.

In crime many other Danish actors, such as Lars Mikkelsen, Ann Eleonora Jørgensen and Bjarne Henriksen. The series will always be remembered Frans Bakin of music whose pulsation begins in each episode shortly before the end – and which is now foolishly cut off between episodes.

The music also played soon Crime followed by a Danish-Swedish Bridge, which then garnered the greatest honor in the success boom of the Nordic noir. Its protagonist Saga is Sarah Lund to the power of ten: even more lonely, even more obsessive.

Is nothing new has been invented in the Nordic crime series Crime and Bridge after?

The Swedes now seem to be in possession of the ball for a long time. On the heels of the killer and With a thin thread (both in the Arena) represent a new kind of realism and style-conscious true Crimea.

Rikos, C More.