Television review The cruise film Lowriders is street-believable, thanks to the screenwriter who spun in the Boston street gang

In the film Lowriders, graffiti and cruising culture is viewed with more romantic eyes, but there is plenty of street photography.

Lowriders ★★★

USA 2017

Lowriders depicts the Lowrider culture developed among Mexican immigrants in Los Angeles, known for its spectacularly pimped and hydraulically bouncing American irons.

Danny (Gabriel Chavarria) is a talented street artist. Father (Demián Bichir) hopes the boy will be a successor to the garage and his own way of life, but the boy ‘s passions are elsewhere. When Danny’s big brother was released from prison (Theo Rossi) returns to patterns, the family’s old wounds and intergenerational fissures rupture again.

Peruvian instructor Ricardo de Montreuil looks at graffiti and cruising culture with romantic eyes, but there is still plenty in street photography.

Probably due in part to the praise of the other screenwriter Elgin Jamesin background. Prior to entering the film industry, he spent his youth on the streets, was active in the hardcore punk scene in Boston, and was one of the founders of the FSU street gang, which swore in a straight edge ideology.

The group violently clashed with neo-Nazis. From that time, James was left with a brief castle judgment in addition to street credibility.