Television review The core of Finnishness is now being sought in the countryside – I wish there was more room in the series

The Finland is a Country series continues the familiar identity bracketing, where the key tools are history and a sense of mutus.

And again is looking for the core of Finnishness. So far, it has been sought at least in Swedish, Russian and Finnishness. Now the gaze turns in the direction of the fruitful persecutions.

Familiar with his radio series Olavi Seppänen plot Finland is rural (2020) to be continued Finland is series of familiar identity brackets, with history and mutus as key tools. He still works as a screenwriter Marjo Vilkko.

Series provocative initial claims include that in the past no one was interested in the countryside, but today one encounters rural issues, for example, on a daily basis while reading a newspaper. About?

Through the land and forest industry, the countryside has always been an important part of Finland, although agrarian society is a thing of the past. And reportedly there in the countryside is also constantly inhabited. On the other hand, the spike in provincial tourism caused by the corona pandemic does not yet mean that Finns who have spilled into cities are considering returning to nature.

Of course, the series is not as black and white as its intro. Seppänen is deliberately looking for different setups that would catch us deeper into our rural roots.

In the opening period a multi-headed group of interviewees suggests different crystallizations of the differences between rural and urbanity.

Among the interesting aspects is also the department that will become the enrichment of the field.

According to one claim, the difference between urban and rural areas is reflected in how a bus driver encounters a passenger on board: in the city, the drivers are rude, in the countryside the friendliest people. Next, I guess you could argue that everyone in the countryside is fair and honest.

Juggling between entertaining and informative is, of course, a genre. Still, the number of light throws could have been curtailed so that there was more room for that in half-hour periods.

Rural and the opening period defining the differences between the city points out that a Finn cannot escape the countryside even in the city, even if he wants to.

The countryside is visible and heard in our roots, in our language and, for example, in the fact that even the center of Helsinki does not have to go very far to get to the edge of the field to bite a haystack.

However, what is defined as a city in Finland may not be elsewhere. In Finland, 90% of the population lives in urban areas, but according to the EU Statistics Office, 40% live in cities. According to the same statistical office, there are only four cities in Finland, Seppänen says.

Perhaps Finnishness should be sought next in one’s own activities.

Finland is rural When watching the series, at least one feature that comes to mind that seems to be related to the Finnish way of looking at the world from one era to another comes to mind: constant comparison and seeking approval from the bigger ones.

Finland is rural, TV1 at 6.30 pm and Arena.