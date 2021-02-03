Television review The consequences of the Holocaust have rarely been dealt with by means of absurd black comedy, and yesterday’s shadows do not succeed perfectly

The story of the film ignores the commercialization of remembrance, the position of the victim, the dividing lines of families, and the sadness and guilt of the descendants.

Yesterday’s shadows ★★★

Die Blumen von gestern, Germany / Austria / France 2016

Holocaust is such a serious matter that Totila Blume, who studies it, seems to choke on her truth.

He is the main character in the film Yesterday’s shadowswhich takes the story, despite the themes, towards absurd humor. “A humorous Holocaust scholar would be like a butt without a hole,” the film says.

Yesterday’s shadows is located in Germany and among those who inherit the heritage of genocide.

One of them is the Frenchman Zazie Lindeau (Adèle Haenel), which arrives at Blumen (Lars Eidinger) to the Research Institute. The institute is working on a large Auschwitz conference, which will attract corporate sponsors and survivors of the concentration camp at the same time.

The story ignores the commercialization of remembrance, the position of the victim, the dividing lines of families, and the sadness and guilt of the descendants.

There is not really any serious reflection on the themes. Instead, one moment a dog is thrown out of a car window and another moment an attempt is made to commit suicide.

The film is written and directed by Chris Kraus, which should not be confused with the American author-artist of the same name. Kraus comes from Germany, and Yesterday’s shadows is his fourth feature film.

Manuscript takes the Holocaust remembrance from academic circles to the personal level. Blumen is the grandson of the SS general and Lindeau, a woman who died in the Holocaust. Neither can reconcile the past of their family with the present.

Blumen is an aggressive hater, Lindeau impulsive and volatile. It’s thanks to the actors that the characters don’t break down into constant emotional tempo.

Eidinger and Haenel manage to bring them enough gripping surface to keep the viewer engaged.

Yesterday’s shadows dodging deservedly an empty smile on the brink of a past tragedy. However, it does not find a balance.

Indeed, the film, which grows from a raucous comedy to the threat of violence and bottomless grief, claims that the effects of the Holocaust cannot be packed into a neat package.

While the attention is valid, it leaves the film uneven.