Television review The confusing domestic film Hair is based on the same book as Godard’s classic Crazy Pierrot

Hair ★★

Finland 1974

American author Lionel White at the top of the film adaptations of the crime novels Jean-Luc Godardin an avant-garde new wave masterpiece Crazy Pierrot (1965). Based on the same novel Seppo Huunonen confusing control Hair (1974), in the female lead Arja Virtasen the short-haired figure is clearly reminiscent of a French film Anna Karinaa.

Male lead Mikko Majanlahti (opposite Jean-Paul Belmondolle!) the emphatically presented bare main law as well as the camouflage of the character with his wigs are likely to embody something enigmatic. This is probably based on the motto sung by the director himself: “This is how when the hair is now moving / then we will soon swing in the log.”

In the frame story, an unemployed father wakes up from a young cold-blooded woman. The body of the criminal is left in the apartment, a wallet is taken along and a flight is fled to Spain.

The plot recycles the clichés and twists and turns of the crime films of its time so whimsically that the narrative has to be read as a camp-like kiosk literary parody. Sex – or nudity – and violence brought For hair the exceptional age limit of K18, but modernity lowered the limit by two years.

Side roles include musicians, among others Pirjo Bergström and Eeki Mantere.