Television Review | The comic truth must have paved the way for the film Escape from New York to cult fame

In the sci-fi thriller, the blindfolded villain played by Kurt Russell searches for the US president in the open prison that fills the core of New York.

Escape from New York ★★

Escape from New York, USA 1981

of the United States president (Donald Pleasence) bails out of his hijacked plane to Manhattan’s prison island. For a former war hero (Kurt Russell) is promised amnesty if he finds and delivers the president to safety within 24 hours. If the yrmy hero-villain does not succeed, he dies from the mini-explosives hidden inside him.

by John Carpenter Escape from New York is a functional science fiction genre typical of the era, set in the near future and replicating the settings of westerns. Social problems are solved by locking criminals up to their own luck in an anarchistic and violent miniature world.

The director’s cynical script reflects the feelings of the Watergate scandal that created the regime as well as the hostage disputes in the world politics of the time. The execution is comically realistic, which may have helped build the film’s cult popularity.

Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine, Harry Dean Stanton and Isaac Hayes seen in caricatured roles. Femininity means a barracks-trendy tough beauty (Adrianne Barbeau). Carpenter is also responsible for the naively pulsating electronic music.

