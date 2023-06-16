Television Review | The comedy series The Idol was supposed to offer sharp criticism, but it ended up presenting bare skin and sex toys

In the first two episodes of the popular drama series, the pop star’s personality remains distant, but her body is presented in an exploitative manner from the front and back.

“I don’t can I show my body?” asks the pop star in a photo session, when the intimate coordinator tells the dressing gown to be put on the soukemi.

HBO’s The Idol – series, however, the coordinator is locked behind locks and the nipple area is allowed to be seen.

Lily-Rose Depp played by Jocelyn, is making a new record after a very public meltdown, and it’s sold with sex. There is a glimpse of a tit in promo pictures, breasts are hidden in music video shoots, but there is not much else. The lyrics invite you to touch.

Jocelyn’s character is so different Britney Spears than Kim Petrasia, rocked and praised pop stars, whose public image sex plays a big part. But on The Idol sex is not just a marketing tool for the music business.

The main character’s body is presented in an exploitation spirit from the front and back. Sex sells not only music but also TV series.

“ Sex sells not only music but also TV series.

In May Debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, the series has received a lot of attention, mostly boos. In reviews, it has been called rude but also boring. After two episodes, it is easy to agree with the assessments.

The amount of skin doesn’t make the series daring, more like a slouch. The same has already been seen in music videos and in the past on late-night television

Founded in the early 1970s, HBO is known for its bolder attitude towards sex than free channels. In the early days, it meant the promise of bare-tit couples, later sex scenes inserted into quality entertainment with good taste.

It meant random fellow pantomimes Single lifein the series and later the joys of the flesh Game of Thrones with belts.

In recent decades, HBO has not stood out from the rest of the cultural landscape in the amount of sex, although of course there is much more sex on the Internet and much less in Hollywood movies these days. There is one exception Euphoria (2019–), an acclaimed teen series that is also known for its straightforward portrayal of nudity and sex.

Behind the series is Sam Levinson. He is also one of The Idol of the creators.

Levinson’s in addition, they have been creating a series Reza Fahim and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. The latter also plays nightclub owner Tedros, whose toxic influence Jocelyn falls under. 50 Shades of Grey the games look fresh next to the duo’s encounters.

The main couple of the series is played by Lily-Rose Depp and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

Original director of the series Amy Seimetz disappeared from the project in the middle of everything, and Levinson took over the direction. Rolling Stone magazine interviewed members of the production team, according to whom sexual material and nudity increased at that time.

According to one interviewee, the story turned from “satire to the same thing that was intended to be satirized”.

Protagonist is always the focus of attention in the series, he is always surrounded by tour managers, agents and record company representatives who speak for him.

Based on the first two episodes, this can also be seen at the level of form: Jocelyn is talked about more than she herself, and she is often presented through other eyes anyway.

Criticism of swearing in the music business doesn’t hit the mark when the main character only has as much surface area as his backside.