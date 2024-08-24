Television Review | The comedy about a real-life “fake golfer” is full of famous actors

Television rating|The biographical film of the whole family is about a golfer who chases dreams instead of prizes.

24.8. 15:30

Ghost of golf courses ★ ★★

Britain 2021

TV2 at 21:00 and Yle Areena (S)

British film The ghost of golf courses reminds me of the Olympics and the Australian by Rachael “Raygun” Gunn. He participated in the games with his unique breakdance performance, which received zero votes from the judges but has since garnered admiration and disgust.

The background of the comedy is a true story Of Maurice Flitcroft (1929–2007), about an English shipyard worker who became interested in golf. He entered the prestigious Open Championship tournament with professional status.

Flitcroft played the worst result in the history of the tournament and received a lifetime ban from the organizers of the tournament, the prestigious The R&A golf club. He also received worldwide media attention despite entering the tournament before the internet, in 1976.

And despite the gate ban, the tournament was not his last. To fool the organizers, the man sometimes equipped himself with a fake mustache and a name, such as Arnold Palmtree and Count Manfred von Hoffmanstal.

The ghost of golf courses is a kind of biography. However, it is not so much the story of an athlete as of a dreamer.

The main character (Mark Rylance) initial stages are repeated quickly. To his wife Jean (Sally Hawkins) Maurice has promised caviar, champagne and diamonds, but the life of a family with three children is ordinary.

However, it is not gray. Although it is a working-class story, the depiction does not present social problems, dirty faces or smoke-covered skies.

by Craig Roberts directed comedy aims for the warm tone of films for the whole family. In its naivety, its fantasy episodes are already reminiscent of children’s films. When Flitcroft watches golf on TV, we switch to a dream sequence where the green stairs lead to heaven.

The movie was written by them Scott Murray and Simon Farnaby. The latter is also known Paddington 2(2017) and Wonka (2023) from the writing team.

“ The cast includes famous actors.

Also the cast includes famous actors. Sally Hawkins has skillfully played leading roles in films Happy-Go-Lucky (2008), Maudie (2016) and The Shape of Water (2017). She’s too qualified for a traditional supporting wife, but thanks to Hawkins, the character grows bigger.

By Rhys Ifans the role, on the other hand, remains small. He routinely plays the rigid manager of The R&A golf club, who protects the dignity of the sport.

The main actor Mark Rylance is probably the most famous among them. Rylance has won an Oscar as well as two prestigious British theater awards Olivier and three prestigious American theater awards Tony. In addition, he can use the knightly title of Sir.

Prestigious Titles and awards do not steer Rylance’s acting towards restrained expression. Just like Don’t Look Up in satire (2021) or Bones and All -jännäri (2022), Rylance can be seen acting. He builds memorable characters in front of the viewers’ eyes.

The ghost of golf courses in this case, the master does role work as an amateur.