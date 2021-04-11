Television review The cold documentary series goes through the famous Swedish death: Did the ward leader, considered the bride of Christ, incite the murderer of the pastor’s wife?

Experienced crime journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson reopen the murder of Knutby in a series that would transcend the boundaries of credibility as a forged drama.

Foul play in Sweden in 2004 the fate of a total of 102 people, statistics show. As usual, the vast majority of victims and perpetrators were men and are no longer remembered by anyone in public.

But what happens when both are young women? When one shoots the other sleeping in bed systematically, as happened in the village of Knutby in January 2004?

Does the statistical deviation explain the media circus that developed around the murder, as well as subsequent books, series, plays? Or the completion of another aftermath of the murder, a six-hour documentary series Pray, Obey, Kill (2021)?

No, I can’t explain. And it also soon becomes clear to the stranger that Knutby’s murder and the sick Pentecostal church at its heart are intertwined with much more. Such as pretense, betrayal and lying, religion, sex and secrecy, and exploitation, humiliation and brainwashing.

And in the end it happens that six-part Pray, Obey, Kill to overcome by becoming a forged nordic noir and would transcend the boundaries of credibility as a written drama. No, this could not be true. There may not be any young adults who blindly believe in the “bride of Christ” who have so steamed.

Swedish crime reporters Anton Berg (left) and Martin Johnson are investigators and narrators of a documentary series they have been preparing for two years. They began collaborating in 2015 by rummaging through their new podcast series, the case of Kaj Linn, who was sentenced to life for murder. The Castle, which had been in prison for thirteen years, was found not guilty in 2017 and received the largest compensation in Swedish legal history.­

Series reporters, Knutby’s murder is reopened by experienced criminal journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson however, are constantly up to date. They avoid dramatizing the case and stick very far into documentary.

Of course, they too are encouraged – in the light of existing knowledge – by the suspicion that perhaps not everything went as expected in court. That maybe called a babysitter Sara Svensson did not murder the secretive he adored, Pastor Helge Fossmon wife. That perhaps the police did not do their job properly and could be guilty of editing the evidence. That perhaps Fossmo, who denies his guilt, was also partly responsible for the death of his previous wife.

The documentary series makes extensive use of a wide range of archival material, including interrogation videos made by Pastor Helge Fossmo in 2004. Fossmo, sentenced to life imprisonment, also tells of the steps leading to the murder of his second wife fifteen years later.­

Berg and Johnson, the narrators of the document, have filtered a huge amount of written and pictorial archive material into the series – interrogation videos, testimonies, news reports, home movies – and have access to encrypted material that no other editor has had.

They have also interviewed former parishioners as well as Fossmo, who is in prison for inciting the murder of his wife, and Svensson, who was released from a psychiatric institution.

Only one key is missing: the ward leader, the “Bride of Christ” Åsa Waldau, which others feverishly prepared for marriage with Jesus. Was Waldau the one whose anonymous divine text messages caused Svensson to shoot Fossmo’s second wife, his own sister?

