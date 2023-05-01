Television Review | The cheerful Abba documentary completely loses its interesting subject

The Abba documentary does not tell anything new at all. Not even the main star has been included in it.

Abba band over the decades, the return has been awaited as fervently as the Beatles. Well, it finally came true: the members were seen as holograms as “abbatars” on stage and the record was made.

The most embarrassing thing is that it came out in November 2021 Voyage-album with new songs was okay but not very amazing. Does anyone remember that anymore?

Last the British documentary completed in

The arc of the drama begins with the breakup of the band in 1982, and then follows the 40 “missing” years of the Abba saga. The return should be the climax of the story, but there’s really nothing to it.

The return came and went. Mamma Mia! -movie is still being watched. The members of Abba are alive and I guess quite well, maybe even separated from each other.

Document is otherwise cheesy and doesn’t match the level of Teema’s music documentaries. Only second- or third-level acquaintances and journalists have been interviewed, who tell one thing or another on behalf of Abba’s members.

Of course, the topic is interesting. What really happened after breakups and divorces?

The mysterious silence is disturbing and fascinating.

Document first tells more about women, Anni-Frid “Frida” from Lyngstad and Agnetha from Fältskog, both of whom were trying to launch their solo careers. However, the music of the solo records is not heard at all, even as a small reminder. In general, in the documentary, the allowances are tight, and the music is hardly heard at all.

Even though the magic of Abba was precisely in the joint singing of Frida and Agnetha, it inevitably comes to mind that missing women’s solo careers was one of the major faults of the music business in the 1980s. For example, this is not discussed in the documentary, but it mainly focuses on their personal lives.

Frida married her rich prince and lost her daughter in a car accident. Agnetha went into seclusion in Sweden. That’s the most important ones, when nothing more is known. A few TV interviews are recorded.

Neither we don’t talk about money, even if that is interesting. Have Frida and Agnetha received Mamma Mia a penny round of success? Is it Björn Ulvaeusia and Benny Andersson hardened about it?

The men’s friendship and business relationship has been preserved, but there is not much new to tell about that either. When the proportion of women has been determined, one would expect that even Mamma Mia! -good stories would emerge from the birth and filming of the film. However, the material for that remains scarce, because the main stars are not included.

British actress Julie Walters is quite funny. It is refreshing to see glimpses of the recording of the first theatrical version. It could have been watched even longer.

All overall, the documentary just plods along, goes through events that are already known, doesn’t investigate anything itself, doesn’t ask difficult questions and doesn’t dig up people who might have something to say.

Abba: the previous 40 years, Yle Areena and Teema th 4.5. at 10:18 p.m. (K7)