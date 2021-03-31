Television review The charm of the Haredi Jewish family is preserved in the third season of the Shtisel series

The Israeli series Shtisel suddenly became a hit in the United States and got a sequel. The beloved Shtisel family is intact in the new episodes.

ShtiselThe third season of the series came to Netflix last week, and is likely to be thanked to U.S. television viewers.

The first season of the Israeli series appeared in 2013 and the second in 2015, but in 2018 the series surprisingly became a small-scale hit in the United States, with inspired stories published in The New York Times and The New Yorker, among others.

The success spawned a sequel to the series, and now, in addition to the first two seasons, Netflix is ​​also looking at a new third season.

Series starring the Haredi Jewish Shtisel family, who live in the Geula district of Jerusalem. Religion strictly defines life: Marriages are reconciled and customs are traditionally conventional.

Restrictions caused by religion are constantly present in the series, but they are not at the center, but basically Shtisel is a story about relationships. Between father and children, siblings, spouses, friends.

Plot twists are dramatic and predictable, as in any “soap-like” relationship drama, but pure soap (all credit to them!) is not From the list at no point come.

It is not so much influenced by the constant presence of religion – religion can be seen, for example, in dressing, in the blessing before a glass of water, or in the kissing of a mezzanine on the doorstep – but by the fact that the script is so high quality and the actors’ roles are first class. Laughs, then already cries.

This there are those series which, after looking at them, erroneously thinking that, for example, the son of the family, the artist Akiva Shtisel would actually exist. Akiva’s acting Michael Aloni has become familiar with this: she has reported that several mothers inspired by the character in the series offered her daughter as a spouse after the first season.

Nor is it any wonder that Father Shulem Shtisel is acting Doval’e Glickman won the Best Drama Actor Award in Israel for both the first and second seasons of the series.

The third on the basis of the first three periods of the period Shtisel still maintains its quality. New, interesting themes are emerging to be mirrored against religion, perhaps even gentle feminism.

Also jokingly involved is Israel’s thriving TV entertainment business – creating a “series in a series” effect.

The speech mat formed by Hebrew and Yiddish is intact, as are the touching music, the lively Street Views of Geula and Mea Shearim, the tiles of the kitchens and Jewish dishes. The characters are also unchanged in their character traits.

That borukh Hashem, thank God only, yes.