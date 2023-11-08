Television Review | The Buccaneers is confusing: the series takes place in the 1870s but looks like Gossip Girl

Young American women conquer England and the nobility in a highly entertaining period series.

New The Buccaneers -series equation is confusing: it bases Edith Wharton novel and takes place in the 1870s but shows a hit series From Gossip Girl (2007–2012). The confusion will soon disappear because the equation works.

Both series depict rich young women from New York. In AppleTV+’s youth series, five friends travel to England. Before they leave, they school for “marriages, men and girls – but not necessarily in that order”.

Marriage ranks high in the order of importance, especially when the former colonial host of the United States, Britain, is the promised land of lords and dukes. The first of the five, Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), married Lord (Josh Dylan) already before the trip.

The protagonist of the series is Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth). He is disgusted by stiff debutante dancers, but not by the possibility of love. Nan becomes interested in a young man who promises so much adventure (Matthew Broome) than the sensitive duke (Guy Remmers).

The epic series there is certainly nothing new in the anachronistic narrative – where female characters from the past show their will in a modern way while contemporary music plays in the background. At the latest Sofia Coppola brought the trend to the surface Marie Antoinette – with his film (2006), where a pair of decorative Converse slippers could be glimpsed in the background of the 18th century queen.

Since then, modern attitudes and aesthetics have been transported to history in, for example, the Netflix series Bridgerton (2020–). Same way In The Buccaneers white skin is not a prerequisite for entering social circles, and romances are not only between straight people.

However, utopia is not projected into the past. A woman’s position largely depends on her groom, and this time men also have to hunt for a favorable marriage. “So I’ll be sold to the highest bidder,” says the second son of an impoverished noble family.

Especially for women, marriage is a risky game. The risks vary from rude in-laws to intimate partner violence.

Guy Remmers is the sensitive Duke Theo.

by Katherine Jakeways created by the series, the most frictional relationship is between the United States and England. The main characters of the series are heirs of a prosperous bourgeois class who want freedom, love and titles. English aristocrats, on the other hand, want money, traditions and restrained brides.

From American unrestrainedness, a young women’s struggle for independence is built, where men can either be partners or represent the old power.

Series in the narrative, on the other hand, the old and the new live side by side in harmony. Lovers of costume dramas are offered a familiar background, where handsome noblemen stare at the sea from a ledge of a cliff, and where love is acknowledged with great turns of phrase. However, a version of LCD Soundsystem’s song plays as the theme song North American Scumand idle young people spend spontaneous pool parties on summer days.

of The Buccaneers the fun it offers may be silly, but it’s fun.

The Buccaneers, AppleTV+. (K12)